'Autopsy say na electrocution kill my pikin'

Wia dis foto come from, Michael Adeniran

2 hours wey don pass

Blessing Adeniran, mama of one Chrisland student wey die recently during di school inter-house sport for Agege, Lagos South West of di kontri don tok say her pikin die of electrocution.

Mrs Adeniran for one post for social media tok say autopsy report na im confam di cause of di death.

Mrs Adeniran say di next step na for di court mata to start and say coroner inquest date don set.

Whitney papa, Dr. Michael Adeniran also tell BBC Pidgin say di family go bury dia pikin today 2nd March 2023.

Meanwhile, police dey yet to confam di development.

“My pikin die of electrocution, I don dey subjected to trauma since di incident happun over two weeks ago”.

She say e dey painful say di school bin dey send out letter say her pikin dey sick wen she no sick.

Mrs Adeniran add say di school bin try go dey gada all di dates wey her pikin don call in sick for school to back up dia claim.

Mrs Adeniran bin express her pain as she feel say many pipo especially women no understand her and dey kwesion her about di health of her pikin wey she say no get any health wahala.

She say di Chrisland school management bin come wit lawyer wen dey come visit her di day afta Whitney die, she claim say dat don already show mago-mago on dia part.

Di mata so far

12 year-old Whitney Adeniran bin die for 9th February for her school Inter-house sport.

Dr. Michael Adeniran wey be Whitney papa for interview wit BBC Pidgin on Sunday 12 February bin already make claim say na electrocution kill im pikin.

But di school management inside one statement bin say di student slump for ''public view'' during di competition wey she no participate in sake of her ill health.

“I don document evidence say my child die by electrocution – and no be cardiac arrest as Chrisland School claim”, Dr Adeniran bin tok den.

Dr. Adeniran bin explain dat time say im pikin dey hale and hearty, and no sick for any form.

“And make I state am clearly, say by di time I see her corpse her lips and tongue don already turn black”, Dr. Adeniran bin tok.

Wetin di school tok

Di management of Chrisland schools bin release on statement den say Whitney bin slump before dem rush her go di nearest hospital for first aid.

Inside di statement dem say, “di management and staff of Chrisland Schools Limited, wit deep sense of loss, announce di death of our precious student, Whitney Adeniran; wey her painful exit happun on Thursday, February 9th, 2023.

Di school bin say di late pupil slump for “public view and no be under any hidden circumstances,” and say dem rush am to di nearest medical facility for first aid.

Police/ Lagos gomment reaction

Di tok-tok pesin for di Lagos State Police command, Benjamin Hundeyin, bin confam di Incident to BBC Pidgin say dem report di mata to police immediately afta di incident happun.

E bin say dem don begin investigate di mata to find out di cause of death of di 12 year-old pupil.

Lagos state goment also order di closure of Chrisland School for Opebi-Ikeja afta Whitney Adeniran death.