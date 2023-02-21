President Buhari leadership weakness dey on display - Govnor El-Rufai

Kaduna state govnor Nasir El-Rufai don kontinu to ginger president Muhammadu Buhari over di naira redesign policy.

E tok say di kata kata wey dey happun between di govnors and federal goment regarding di new naira policy na something wey expose weaknesses for President Muhammadu Buhari leadership style.

Di govnor also repeat im earlier stance say e get some pipo wey dey wit di president wey dey push dis policy forward so dat dia party APC go lose di upcoming general elections.

Govnor El-Rufai for interview wit BBC say all wetin dey happun no go stop dia candidate Bola Tinubu from winning di election and afta dat dem go expose pipo wey work for dem to fail.

APC high-powered’ meeting

Di former FCT minister also tok about dia high powered meeting of all APC govnors and di party leadership regarding di need to respect wetin Supreme Court order regarding di CBN policy.

E say dem discuss how dis policy come in place to make Nigerians feel bad about dia party just days before elections.

“Di pipo wey bring dis policy do am so dat our party go lose dis elections,” di govnor yarn.

On weda di govnors force or manipulate di APC chairmo to take dia side regarding dis mata, El-Rufai say nothing like dat happun.

“Nothing like say we manipulate di APC chairmo, nobody wey no tok say dis policy no good because see how pipo dey suffer.

“Our main focus no be say na election becos we know say pipo go see work wey we do dem go vote APC based on dat.”

Vote buying na today?

Wia dis foto come from, CBN

On tok say President Buhari bring out dis policy at dis time to stop vote buying during elections di govnor say vote buying no dey happun for Kaduna state as na dia work dey make pipo vote dem.

“I no get any doubts in my mind say Bola Tinubu go win Kaduna state and all our oda candidates go also win dia elections.

“Den about vote buying na today dat one start, why dem no change di money since and na with only naira vote buying fit happun?.

“Dem fit give voters euro, dollars or CFA some pipo fit even give food you no fit remove money from elections you fit only reduce.”

Di govnor say all dis shouts and efforts wey dem put into dis mata no be because of election but because of wahala wey Nigerians dey face.

Wetin lead to division within di APC

Govnor Elrufai say pipo wey dey against new naira policy no be real party members but just pipo wey dey enjoy freebies.

“You see Emefiele (CBN govnor) already na PDP bring am to im seat and di oda pipo wey dem dey plan wit we go call dia names wen time reach, no be our pipo na just freebies dem want.

“Dis na pipo wey wan kill our party, pipo wey be say just 8 years ago to buy food go house dey hard dem but now dem don gather big money.

“Dem must tell us how dem take make money wen time come.

“President Buhari na pesin wey dey relaxed wit pipo and dem don go spoil our names for im side telling am say govnors na tiffs and na why we dey against dis new policy.

“Even if we go meet am explain to am and e gree to take action immediately we leave dem go tell am not to take.”

Dis na why govnor Elrufai say di president na human so no dey 100 percent just like anyone else.