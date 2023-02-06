Who be Ado Bala Hadi, di Nigerian footballer wey slump, die during match for Spain?

30 minutes wey don pass

Spanish football club, CD Madridejos confam di death of dia footballer, Hadi Ado Bala.

Di 20-year-old defender slump and die during di match wey im team dey play against Sporting Cabanillas for di Nuevo Campo for di town of Toledo on Sunday, Feb 5, 2023.

Wit di result 0-1 on di scoreboard, di footballer bin faint for no apparent reason for di 39th minute.

For statement, CD Madridejos say dem dey totally devastated and broken wit pain.

Di president of di club, Deportivo Madridejos say im dey in contact wit di family of di young Nigerian, as dem declare two days of mourning for Hadi.

Hadi Bala Ado faint during match on Sunday afternoon

For statement di Castilla-La Mancha Football Federation say dem deeply regret di death of di CD Madridejos player, Ado Bala Hadi, wey bin dey play for di Toledo club.

Dem tok say di Hadi bin collapse at about 39 minutes into di game.

Di player collapse for no apparent reason while di match bin dey go on normally’, dia statement tok.

Di accident happun at about 5:13 p.m. , wen di player begin to suffer seizures.

Immediately dem notice di player situation, health workers wey bin dey di stand for di Municipal Toledo attend to am .

Dem make use of di facility defibrillator and im no respond to am.

Di Health Services bin make appearance quickly afta a few minutes wit di corresponding ambulance, dey try revive Hadi in evri possible way for ova 30 minutes.

Na afta some reasonable time, di Health Services certify di death of di player from Madrid.

Di president of di Castilla-La Mancha Football Federation, Pablo Burillo say im dey totally dismayed at such an event.

For dis reason, di federative body say dem remain at di disposal of CD Madridejos for everytin dem need at dis difficult time.

About Ado Bala Hadi

Hadi na 20 year-old Nigerian wey dey play as efender for di Spanish, CD Madridejos club

Di Kafanchan born player, Hadi start im football career wit Arewa United FC and oda several clubs like Shareef Academy, Golden Balley, Zaria Bees and Salama FC all in Kafanchan.

E later move to Plateau and Jigawa states.

Dem popularly sabi am as Bullet and im be wear di club number 2 jersey.