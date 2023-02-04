Man allegedly set wife on fire say she no gree prepare im food

Wia dis foto come from, Ogun state police command

4 February 2023, 08:21 WAT New Informate one hour wey don pass

Police for Ogun state inside southwest Nigeria don arrest one man wey allegedly set fire on im wife afta one ‘minor disagreement’.

Tori be say di middle age man pour petrol and set im wife, Olayinka Hassan, ablaze, police tok.

Di state police tok-tok pesin, Abimbola Oyeyemi for statement dem release on Friday say na di papa of di wife report di case for Ibogun police station.

On interrogation, di suspect wey claim say im run away go Benin Republic later confess say true-true im commit di crime but blame am ontop di devil.

Wetin make Afeez attack im wife?

According to wetin im tell police, Afeez bin ask im wife to prepare food for am but instead she no prepare im food.

“She dey busy dey wash clothes”, e tok.

E add am say dis a why im vex becos im dey hungry, come use di annoyance pour petrol on di wife and set am on fire.

Wen dem ask who get di clothes wey im dey wash, Afeez confess say na im get di clothes.

Di family later rush di woman go hospital for Ibadan

Meanwhile, di Commissioner of Police, CP Lanre Bankole, don direct make dem carry di suspect go Homicide section of di state Criminal Investigation Departments for further investigation and possible prosecution.

Cases of domestic violence dey on di rise for Nigeria and provision of di law be say any pesin wey subjects any woman to any form of unwholesome treatment or domestic violence commit offence wey dey punishable by imprisonment and fine'.

Domestic violence: Why Nigerians dey endure abusive relationships

BBC News Pidgin tok to experts for relevant fields on why pipo dey experience domestic abuse and why most of dem no dey komot.

Marriage counsellor Angela Elueokafor reason say some women dey remain for abusive marriage sake of dia children or sake of wetin society go tok.

She also say anoda reason na sake of say di abused woman don see herself as a nobodi.

Elueokafor tok say di abusive husband don make di woman tink say she no go fit survive without am.

According to Elueokafor, di Nigerian society wey dey controlled by men no make am easy for woman to just pack her load and leave marriage.

“Even wen she make up her mind say she won leave, di family members and society go make am difficult for am. Dem fit label am as a prostitute or pesin wey too dey wild,” Elueokafor tok.

She tok say pipo wey dey go thru abuse suppose dey speak out so odas go know wetin dem dey face.

She also say religious leaders need to dey advise pipo wey dey experience dis kain tins to leave instead of say dem no tok anytin.

“Lastly, di support of di parents, siblings and societal support.

“Dem need to support di pesin wey dey suffer abuse instead of to tell dem to return to di marriage.