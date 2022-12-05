G﻿unmen kidnap Commissioner for Benue state

Some unknown g﻿unmen don kidnap di Benue State Commissioner for Housing and Urban Development, Ekpe Ogbu.

P﻿olice tok-tok pesin inside di state, SP Sewuese Anene, confirm di report give BBC Pidgin.

Anene say right now, she dey on her way to di area where di incident happun and she go give more information wen dem get there.

L﻿ocal tori pipo report say di gunmen kidnap Ekpe Ogbu along di Adankari Junction along the Otukpo-Ado Road.

Di Adankari Junction don become di spot for kidnap activities, with more than three records of kidnappings wey dem don report from dia, local media tok.

G﻿unmen don bin kidnap one Reverend Father, one Professor of di Benue State University, and one local politician from Otobi for dat junction Adankari on different dates.

H﻿ow di kidnap happun?

Di special adviser and Publicity to Bunue state goment, Terver Akase, tell BBC Pidgin say oga Ekpe Ogbu bin dey come from one church event on Sunday wen di gunmen kidnap am.

T﻿erver say di gunmen kidnap both di commissioner driver and two oda pesin wey dey with am for im car.

O﻿da local tori pipo report say di commissioner bin dey go back to im village for Ndekma, Utonkon inside Ado LGA afta di Church programme wen e fall into di hands of di kidnappers.

W﻿ho be Ekpe Ogbu

Ekpe Ogbu na Benue State Commissioner for Housing and Urban Development.

E﻿ don first be di local goment chairman of Ado( dat na on local goment area of Benue State.