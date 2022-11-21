England vs Iran – Follow our live text for di Fifa World Cup match here

21 November 2022, 14:00 WAT New Informate one minute wey don pass

By Fiona Equere

Gareth Southgate dey hope say England go fit go on a "fantastic journey" for di World Cup to bring "real happiness" to dia nation.

Di Three Lions go begin dia World Cup campaign against Iran on Monday.

"Our challenge na to give our supporters a tournament wey dey memorable," dia boss Southgate tok.

"Our kontri dey go through a difficult time, wey dey in di middle of economic recession and life dey difficult for a lot of pipo."

Southgate add say: "We want make dis journey wit di team bring real happiness."

Di game as e dey happun

F﻿IRST HALF

E﻿ngland 0-0 Iran

1 min: Di Three Lions take di knee bifor kick off.

4 mins: Both Maguire and Stones tumble inside di box as Trippier take corner for England.

6 mins: England dey attack again, Shaw dey left, and im cross dey cleared by Hosseini just in front of Saka.

8 mins: CHANCE! Trippier take a quick free-kick, slide am doen di for Kane and Iran goalkeeper Beiranvard save am bifor Hosseini clear am, only for Maguire to hit di side net

MATCH FACTS England

England qualify for di World Cup for di16th time. Na dia seventh appearance in a row, and dia longest run for di competition.

England set di best goal difference for group stage of di European qualifiers for di 2022 World Cup, dem score 39 goals and concede only three (+36).

Gareth Southgate don lead England to di last four in each of im two tournaments as national team head coach. Only Sir Alf Ramsey fit boast of a similar record as England boss (World Cup winners for 1966, Euro semi-finalists for1968).

England striker Harry Kane win top scorer for di 2018 FIFA World Cup, five of im six goals come in for di group stages. No player ever don be top/joint-top scorer for two different World Cup tournaments bifor.

Iran

Iran never progress past di first round of di World Cup bifor, dem don win only two of dia 15 matches for di tournament ( against USA for 1998 and Morocco for 2018).

Iran don score just nine goals in 15 World Cup matches; at 0.6, dem get di lowest goals-per-game ratio of any nation to play more than 10 games for di competition. Dem only don score more dan once in one of dia 15 games, dat na dia 2-1 win ova USA for 1998.

Iran na one of di 20 teams wey don feature for each of di last two FIFA World Cups for 2014 and 2018 - of those teams, na dem get di fewest shots (47), di fewest shots on target (10) and score di fewest goals (3) for di group stages across those two tournaments combined.

England line- up

1 Pickford

12 Trippier

5 Stones

6 Maguire

3 Shaw

22 Bellingham

4 Rice

17 Saka

19 Mount

10 Sterling

9 Kane

Substitutes

2 Walker

7 Grealish

8 Henderson

11 Rashford

13 Pope

14 Phillips

15 Dier

16 Coady

18 Alexander-Arnold

20 Foden

21 White

23 Ramsdale

24 Wilson

25 Maddison

26 Gallagher

Iran line up

1 Beyranvand

2 Moharrami

8 Pouraliganji

15 Cheshmi

19 Hosseini

5 Mohammadi

21 Noorollahi

18 Karimi

3 Hajisafi

7 Jahanbakhsh

9 Taremi

Substitutes

4 Khalilzadeh

6 Ezatolahi

10 Ansarifard

11 Amiri

12 Niazmand

13 Kanaani

14 Ghoddos

16 Torabi

17 Gholizadeh

20 Azmoun

22 Abedzadeh

23 Rezaeian

24 Hosseini

25 Jalali

