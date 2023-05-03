Lagos state goment reveal face and details of three convicted sex offenders

Wia dis foto come from, @Lagosdsva/Twitter Wetin we call dis foto, Idowu Daniel, Moses Olawale and Akin Isaac

one hour wey don pass

Di Lagos State goment don reveal di names and details of three men wey dey convicted of different sexual offences for di state.

Na di State Domestic and Sexual Violence Agency, DSVA call out di sex offenders.

For tweet on Monday, dem release dia names as Idowu Daniel, Moses Olawale and Akin Isaac.

Dem release dia identities for di official Twitter handle of di Domestic & Sexual Violence Response Agency of Lagos State.

According to di information, Idowu Daniel dey convicted of sexual assault and gbab seven years for prison.

Moses Olawale collect 37 years inprisonment sake of say im commit sexual assault by penetration.

While Akin Isaac gbab 21 years imprisonment on top conviction for di accuse of defilement.

Why Lagos dey list sexual offenders list

Di agency announce say dem go start to dey publish di details of sexual offenders for May 2022.

Di Executive Secretary, Titilola Vivour-Adeniyi, wey tok dis one for press conference dat time say na part of Govnor Babjide Sanwo-Olu zero tolerance for all forms of domestic and sexual abuse.

Di move na part of di Domestic and Sexual Violence Agency Law section 42 wey say di agency suppose publish details of sex convcicts for di state, as well as give letters of advisory to di local goments and traditional leaders of di communities wia di convicts bin dey stay before.