How fans dey celebrate Anthony Joshua as e beat Jermaine Franklin

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Anthony Joshua secure di 25th win of im career

48 minutes wey don pass

Hashtag congratulations AJ dey trend for Nigeria social media as di Nigerian-British Heavy weight champion secure di 25th win of im career as e beat Jermaine Franklin on Saturday.

Anthony Joshua return to winning ways wit undisputed points victory ova Jermaine Franklin for London O2 Arena.

Di 33-year-old Nigerian-British heavyweight, bin control di contest against di professional but e no be di explosive early finish many bin dey expect.

Two judges score am 117-111 and one 118-111 to Joshua.

Tempers bin go high afta di final bell as di two fighters begin para for each oda, dis make dia teams enta di ring and security later separate dem.

Dis na Joshua first win in more dan two years, afta e lose back to back two times to WBA (Super), IBF and WBO world champion Oleksandr Usyk.

"No knockout, so e no good. Na brutal sport, but knockouts be everything. I no dey too happy," Joshua tell 5 Live Boxing.

"I for don throw more shots, and I for do am, no excuses. But I will. Dat na part of coming back; you gatz be your own biggest critic."

E also call out im fellow Briton and WBC champion Tyson Fury, say: "I try and provide for di fans. I know wetin dem want. Dem say Tyson Fury – di ball dey im court."