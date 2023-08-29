Real Warri Pikin say weight loss surgery na di 'most' difficult decision of her life

Real Warri Pikin say her ‘’weight loss surgery’’ na di most difficult decision she don eva make for her life.

Di Nigerian comedian wey her real name na Anita Asuoha tok dis one, as she share her weight loss journey for di first time.

She confam say na surgery she do to lose weight.

‘’Losing weight hard oh’’. She tok for video wey she post for her YouTube channel, she add say na di hardest tin.

According to her, na afta she born her children she begin battle wit her weight.

Her weight climb reach 140kg afta child birth.

Real Warri Pikin say she try to exercise and diet to lose di weight but e no work.

She say di reason why di exercise and dieting no work for her na because she no dey discipline.

Wetin make her do weight loss surgery na sake of di health palava wey she come dey get.

She say she bin dey get serious knee pain, chest pain, breathing problems and high cholesterol sake of her weight.

‘’In a week dem must rush me go hospital’’ Real Warri Pikin tok.

Na sake of all di wahala wey make her doctor advise her to do go weight surgery since exercise and dieting no work for her.

‘I dey happy say I make di decision’

Di comedian say her husband and her entire family bin support her during di surgery.

Although she no reveal wen exactly she do di surgery and where she do am but one tin wey pipo observe for di video na say she look happy.

‘I dey happy say I make di decision’’. She tok. On how she dey feel now afta she do di surgery.

‘’I dey feel better, I no dey wake up dizzy, I no dey weak and I no get knee pains again’’ she tok.

‘’Eviritin dem diagnose I dey free from am, I dey feel really good now’’ she add.

‘’Keeping fit suppose be normal tin, we no dey tok about enough because of selflove body positivity’’ she kotinu.

She advise pipo to eat right, do exercise, dey discipline and look afta dia health

Real Warri Pikin profile

Real Warri Pikin na Nigerian comedian wey come from Delta state south-south of di kontri.

She be actor, TV host and social media influencer wey dey famous for di popular skit Area! Wetin dey play?

Before she blow wit her comedy she bin do plenty dancing competition.

Real Warri Pikin dey marry Ikechukwu Asuoha, di two get two children