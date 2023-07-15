Death of two year-old boy allegedly from NDLEA operatives shooting cause outrage across Nigeria

Wia dis foto come from, Harrison Gwamnisu & Getty Images

26 minutes wey don pass

Death of one two year-old boy for Delta State, south-south, Nigeria dey cause outrage across di west African kontri.

Ivan Omhonria die allegedly from injury e sustain from a gun shot by some operatives of di National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) on Thursday, 13 July, 2023.

Di operatives according to one statement by di Agency bin go raid one joint for Okpanam area of Asaba wen di incident happun.

Unconfirmed report say Ivan little broda also sustain injury and dey recieve treatment alongside dia mama for hospital.

Police for di state say dem don already aware of di mata.

Bright Edafe, toktok pesin for Delta police command in a tweet on Saturday say ''We don transfer di case to di SCID Asaba, and all parties involved go appear before di CP on monday.''

Wetin NDLEA tok onto di mata

Di Agency don begin investigate ''one shooting incident involving dia officers during di raid of a drug joint at Okpanam'

Di Oga of di NDLEA Brig. Gen. Mohamed Buba Marwa (Retd) say e don already ''set up a panel of top officials from di national headquarters for Abuja to immediately proceed to Asaba for on di spot investigate of di unfortunate incident with a view to establishing di actual facts of di case.

E tok dis for statement wey Femi Babafemi, toktok pesin for NDLEA release on Saturday.

Di statement say di initial incident report wey di Agency get show say:

“A team of NDLEA operatives bin carry out one intelligence-based raid of di joint of one notorious drug dealer wey dey for Okpanam area of Asaba at about 1600 hours on Thursday 13th July and for di process of di operation, one Toyota Camry 2008 model, light blue colour for di scene suddenly zoom off and jam one of our officers wey currently for critical condition, undergoing treatment for one hospital.''

Di report further say one dia officers after di car don jam im colleague come shoot im gun ''fire a shot aimed at di tyre of di car, wey eventually escape. .

E add say an after dem don rush di oficcer go hospital dem get ''reports of a stray bullet hitting one young person and dem immediately locate di papa of di victim, come follow am go di hospital and support am to facilitate di treatment but unfortunately die in di process.'' Di statement tok.

Oga Marwa come ''assure di family and members of di public say we go get to di root of di case and take necessary action(s).”

Nigerians dey demand justice

Since di news of di incident hit di social media wave, plenti pipo across Nigeria don begin speak up as di thing dey vex dem.

Di incident make pipo para sotey #NDLEA don get over twenty thounsand tweets and dey part of di leading treand on Twitter on Saturday, 15 July.

#JusticeForOnose na pipo dey take call justice on Facebook.

Dia anger no dey too unconnected wit di fact say dem no too trust pipo in uniform sake of widespread bad experience wey many don suffer for dia hands-especially di police.

One Activist, Israel Joe on Facebook call on di authorities ''to get into investigations and unravel circumstances wey lead to di death of dis young boy and injury to im younger broda.