Nigeria presidential elections fail to meet kontri pipo expectations - US ambassador

Wia dis foto come from, Twitter/@USinNigeria

35 minutes wey don pass

America don say Nigeria Presidential elections fail to meet di expectations of im kontri pipo.

Dia Ambassador for Nigeria, Mary Berth Leonard tok am for statement on Sunday.

Madam Leonard say ‘’E dey clear say di electoral process as a whole on February 25 fail to meet Nigerians’ expectations’’.

Di ambassador say di pipo of Nigeria demonstrate dia dedication to democracy, but many dey angry and frustrated.

She add say, ‘’many dey celebrate victories dem believe dem fight hard for and deserve.’’

Di US ambassador take dey come few days afta di election end and di kontri election join-bodi di Independent Electoral Commission declare Bola Tinubu of di ruling All Progressives Congress, APC winner of di poll wit 37% of di vote.

Tinubu beat im closest rivals, opposition Peoples Democratic Party, PDP candidate Atiku Abubakar and Labour Party candidate Peter Obi wey come second and third.

Di two candidates say dem go challenge di election results for court.

Di American Ambassador hail Obi and Abubakar for dia recent comments for choosing di legal way to challenge di outcome of di election.

She also praise Tinubu, di President elect as im accept say dem get di right to go court.

Opposition party reject outcome of elections

Afta Inec declare Tinubu winner of di polls, di opposition parties bi come out to reject am.

Obi for press briefing e hold for Abuja six days afta di election say im get record say im win di election.

Obi tok say e go torchlight all legal and peaceful options to prove say na im win di presidential election wey hold last Saturday as e add say di election, “no meet di minimum standard of free, transparent and credible elections.

“E go dey recorded as di most controversial elections for Nigeria history”.

Since di kontri election bodi Inec announce di candidate of di ruling All Progressives Congress, Bola Tinubu as winner of di 25 February 2023 Presidential elections, plenti tok-tok of I no go gree don full ground.

Di Labour party candidate Peter Obi win 12 states but im overall score put am for di third position for di race to Aso rock.

Meanwhile, Atiku say di presidential election wey hold on Saturday fall short of wetin election suppose be.

Di PDP candidate blame Inec for failing to follow dia own guideline for di election.

E also call di 2023 presidential election, "di worst election since di return to democracy from military rule".

E say, "di 2023 election present our pipo a chance for a political reset. Inec fail woefully to live up to expectation."

"Afta consultation, I don come to di conclusion say di process and result was flawed and must to dey challenged by all of us."

While im neva tok if e go go court, Atiku make am known say, "make di judiciary redeem dem sefs as di last hope".

E also call out President Muhammadu Buhari say time no dey late to redeem imself.

"Di battle no be about me, na about you and di future of you pipo wey dey listen to me.

"Na also in di interest of our democracy and ensure betta life.

"I know say Nigerians dey traumatized by di experience." E tok.

Meanwhile, di APC Presidential Campaign Council bin respond to di claim of di Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi say e win di election.

APC for statement say e shock dem to watch Oga Obi press conference wia e make very weird and wild claims about di outcome of di just concluded Presidential and National Assembly elections wia e gbab second runner up, according to di result wey di Independent National Electoral Commission declare.

Di party further tok say dem welcome Oga Obi decision to seek redress for court as pesin wey dey aggrieved if e dey sure of di evidences of electoral frauds wey e go present bifo di tribunal as e allege.

“To go court be part of di electoral process and e be di most decent, statesmanlike and civilised course of action to take”.