Why fossil fuel lobbyists rise for COP27 climate change summit

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, oil and gas

13 minutes wey don pass

Di number of delegates wey get links to fossil fuels wey dey in attendance for di UN climate summit jump to 25% from di last meeting.

One analysis wey BBC get show.

Campaign group Global Witness discover say more dan 600 pipo wey dey Egypt for di Climate Change Summit dey linked to fossil fuels.

Dis one pass di combined delegations from di 10 most climate-impacted kontris.

Around 35,000 pipo dey expected to attend di COP27 summit for di Red Sea resort of Sharm el-Sheikh.

Dis conferences dey always attract plenty pipo from di coal, oil and gas industries, wey dey serious to influence di shape of di debate.

For last year summit for Glasgow, same analysis of official attendance lists show 503 delegates wey get connection to fossil fuels.

Wetin we call dis foto, Global Witness say 200 lobbyists dey for national delegations. Another 436dey for trade groups, international bodies or other non-governmental organisations

Dis year dat figure don go up to 636.

"COP27 be like fossil fuel industry trade show," Rachel Rose Jackson, from Corporate Accountability, one of a group of campaigners wey release di data tok.

"We dey on carousel of madness hia instead of climate action. Di fossil fuel industry, dia agenda dey deadly. Dia motivation na profit and greed. Dem no dey serious about climate action. Dem no ever dey serious and no go eva dey serious.”

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, President ofUAE, Mohammed Bin Zayd, dey follow delegates tok for di COP27

Who dey attend di COP27 Summit?

Di researchers count di number of pipo wey register say some of dem dey directly affiliated wit fossil fuel companies or dey attend as members of national delegations wey dey act on behalf of di fossil fuel industry.

Di data show say dis year, more fossil fuel lobbyists plenty pass di total delegates from ten kontris wey dey mostly affected by climate change, including Pakistan, Bangladesh and Mozambique.

Di biggest single delegation for COP27 na from di United Arab Emirates, wey go host COP28 next year.

1,070 pipo from di kontri dey attend di summit from di just 170 wey attend last year.

Di analysis see say 70 of dat delegation dey connected to fossil fuel extraction.

Russia delegation get 33 lobbyists for oil and gas for dia delegation of 150.

African lobbyists dey push to exploit reserves

Wia dis foto come from, APPO Wetin we call dis foto, Di head of di African Petroleum Producers Organisation, Dr Omar Farouk Ibrahim

"If you no dey for di table, you go dey on di menu". Dat na di view of Dr Omar Farouk Ibrahim, di oga patapata of di African Petroleum Producers Organisation, as e dey follow BBC tok for COP27.

E say im dey here to try influence negotiators to support di development of oil and gas for Africa.

He said about 600m pipo dey for di continent wey no get access to electricity.

E reject di idea wey tok say make Africa should free dia large reserves of oil and gas in exchange for renewable technology and funding from di richer nations.

"Dem don fail us in di past. And guarantee no dey say dem no go fail us again," e tell BBC News.

But instead make dem be powerful influence, Dr Ibrahim say im group and odas dey struggle to make impact for di highest levels.

"I guarantee you, even if we gatz pay to come here, dem no go allow us come because dem no wan make our voice dey heard."

Some "dash for gas" recently don dey among some African nations, wey dey ready to exploit dia resources at a time of increased demand in Europe and elsewhere.

Senegal na one of di African kontris wey wan exploit dia recently discovered reserves of gas.

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Campaigners dey para about di presence of lobbyists for di fossil fuel industry

"Wetin dey important for us na how can we fit use these resources to develop our kontri and reinforce our economy and to export am to emerging and developed kontris," Idy Niang, from di Senegal delegation tok.

But odas wey dey attend clear am say di climate situation dey serious now pass before and make dem no give room to those wey dey support fossil fuels.

"If you wan address malaria, you no go invite mosquitoes," Phillip Jakpor, wey come from Nigeria and dey work wit Public Participation Africa tok.