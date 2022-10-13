Who be Willie Spence, American Idol finalist wey die at di age of 23?

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

13 October 2022, 16:40 WAT New Informate 27 minutes wey don pass

Former “American Idol” finalist Willie Spence don die for di age of 23.

Tori pipo for di US dey report say Willie die afta one car crash.

For one social media post wey "American Idol" put on dia Twitter account, dem say dem dey "devastated" about di passing of Willie;

"We dey devastated about di passing of our beloved American Idol family member, Willie Spence.

"E be true talent wey lit up every room wey e enta and we go deeply miss am.

"We send our condolences to im loved ones," di show tok.

Willie bin dey plan to do im first concert for London with several oda special guests next month, November 12 2022 before im death.

Meanwhile, tributes don begin dey pour in for Willie Spence.

Luke Bryan, wey be country music star and judge on "American Idol," pay im tribute for Twitter:

"Willie really bin light up every room wey e walk into," e write.

"E fit change di mood instantly wen e start to dey sing. E go truly dey missed."

American singer and actress, Katharine McPhee Foster, wey mentor Willie and sing with am for di show, write for her Instagram account say;

"Life dey so unfair and notin dey promised. God rest your soul Willie. na pleasure to sing with you and to know you."

Willie Spence profile

Dem born Willie Spence for June 18, 1999 for West Palm Beach, Florida.

E relocate with im family to Georgia wen e be pikin.

Dem first discover Willie talent wen e bin dey sing for im local high school.

Willie Spence bin go viral with di way im sing Rihanna hit song “Diamonds” and na di runner up of Season 19 for “American Idol.

E﻿ capture di attention of "American Idol" judges and viewers with im powerful voice.

For April 2021, Willie release im debut EP, “TheVoice,” followed by singles “Never Be Alone” and “The Living Years.”

E﻿ bin get concert wey im wan do for London with several oda special guests for November before im death.

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Singer Willie Spence

Willie Spence time on ‘American Idol’

During Willie audition for “American Idol,” judge Katy Perry ask am wia e want to be in five years time and e reply:

“I just want my voice to reach di world and just share my gift, hopefully win a Grammy one day, dat na wia I see mysef in five years. …"

E go take hard work, but I feel like I fit do am.”

Come reach now, Willie audition for “American Idol” get nearly four million views for Youtube.

Willie begin im "Idol" journey by singing Rihanna song “Diamonds” for im audition wey dem show for TV for February 2021, with Judge Lionel Richie wey call am "undeniable star."

From d,en e constantly dey captivate di judges and e become di runner-up, afta e loss to "Idol" winner Chaycee Beckham.