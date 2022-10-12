Wetin menopause dey do to woman body?

Wetin we call dis foto, Woman dey follow doctor tok

Dem suppose dey invite women for menopause check-up when dem turn 45 years old.

Dis na according to one report from UK MPs wey criticise di current support dem dey get as completely inadequate.

Di Menopause All-Party Parliamentary Group say dem don listen carefully to women experiences, plus difficulties dem dey get for diagnosis and accessing hormone-replacement therapy (HRT).

Many of dem gatz wait for long or make dem give dem antidepressants, against guidelines.

Di report cover one year-long inquiry.

Di group say goment must take di needed action to improve di situation for those wey dey go through menopause, and di families, friends and colleagues wey go dey affected.

Plus make dem offer health check to all women for dia mid-40s, as dem dey approach di perimenopause - when hormones decline and menopausal symptoms, like hot flushes and night sweats, begin – make dem help ensure di necessary support and care as early as possible.

Men and women in England already get free NHS health check once dem hit 40 - but that one dey check for early signs of stroke, heart disease, diabetes and dementia.

One UK lawmaker Carolyn Harris wey dey chair di group say taboo around menopause still dey forall corners of society - in workplaces, within families and among friends, in education, and for di medical profession.

And untreated menopause symptoms fit destroy relationships and careers.

W﻿etin be menopause?

Wetin we call dis foto, Woman wey dey in pain

Menopause na wen women periods stop and dem no fit get belle naturally again- but what else dey happun to di body, and why?

Menopause also na natural part of ageing wey dey normally happun between di ages of 45 and 55, but e fit also happun through surgery to remove di ovaries or di womb (hysterectomy).

Menopause na wen di ovaries stop to dey release eggs and levels of hormones oestrogen, progesterone and testosterone drop.

A woman don enta menopause wen she no see her period for 12 months.

Di average age to begin menopause na 51 but some women wey neva reach 30 don dey menopause.

Perimenopause na di transition period to menopause.

Some pipo no dey get symptoms, some dey show small show small symptoms but for others, di changes fit dey serious.

Wetin dey behind di change?

Wetin we call dis foto, Dis na how egg dey fertilize inside woman bodi

Hormones, specifically di one wey dem dey call oestrogen na im dey cause di changes.

Di development and release of egg from di ovaries each month for fertilisation and di thickening of di lining of di womb ready to accept di fertilised egg dey important to di whole monthly reproductive cycle.

But as women age and dia store of eggs reduce, ovulation, periods and pregnancies stop.

And di body gradually stop to dey produce oestrogen, wey dey control di whole process.

Dis no dey happun overnight. E dey take several years for dis important hormone to fall to low levels - and then remain dat way.

Common symptoms of menopause and perimenopause

Wetin we call dis foto, H﻿RT treatment for menopause

Menopause and perimenopause symptoms fit get big impact on your daily life, including relationships, social life, family life and work.

Di symptoms different for everyone. You may have a number of symptoms or none.

Symptoms usually start months or years before your periods stop. Dem dey call am perimenopause.

Changes to your periods: Di first sign of di perimenopause usually na change in di normal pattern of your periods, for example e go dey irregular. E go later stop patapa.

Di first sign of di perimenopause usually na change in di normal pattern of your periods, for example e go dey irregular. E go later stop patapa. Mental health symptoms: E fit cause changes to your mood, like low mood, anxiety, mood swings and low self-esteem. Problems wit memory or concentration (brain fog)

E fit cause changes to your mood, like low mood, anxiety, mood swings and low self-esteem. Problems wit memory or concentration (brain fog) Physical symptoms: Common physical symptoms of menopause and perimenopause include:

Wetin dey cause hot flushes?

Wetin we call dis foto, As di ovaries dey produce fewer eggs as women age, na so di body go dey produce less oestrogen

Lack of oestrogen dey cause di hot flushes. E dey involved for how di body thermostat take dey work for brain.

Normally, di body dey cope well wit temperature changes, but when oestrogen no dey, di thermostat go dey unstable and the brain go tink say di body dey do overheating when it's not.

Other hormones dey involved?

Yes, progesterone and testosterone - but dem no get di same impact as low levels of oestrogen.

Progesterone dey help to prepare di body for pregnancy every month, and e go stop wen periods stop.

Testosterone, wey women dey produce in low levels, don dey linked to sex drive and energy levels.

E dey reduce from di 30s onwards, and small numbers of women dey top am up.

How to women fit handle menopause

Wetin we call dis foto, Different kain fruits.

Well, oestrogen levels for di body no dey recover afta menopause.

Wit rising life expectancy, women now dey live more than one third of dia lives wit oestrogen deficiency.

Dr Heather Currie, gynaecologist , menopause expert and past chairwoman of di British Menopause Society say no reason to fear.

"Women still fit work later in lifedem still fit look great - image of di menopause dey change."

Her advice: "If you're affected, go and visit your GP surgery information.

"Women should know di symptoms to look out for."

She say plenty of support and information dey to help women cope wit di physical and emotional changes wey menopause bring.

Hormone replacement therapy dey seen as di most effective treatment available for menopausal symptoms.

To follow oda women wey dey go through menopause and dey experience di same symptoms fit also help, she add.