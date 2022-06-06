Why Mercedes call back almost one million cars

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Older Mercedes M-Class models of motor dey among di onces dem dey call

25 minutes wey don pass

German carmaker Mercedes-Benz don call back about one million older vehicles from world back to factory.

Di reason na sake of say dem don see potential wahala for dia brake system.

Ova di weekend, di company tok say dem go contact di pipo wey own di vehicles say dia brakes fit don get wetin dem call "advanced corrosion".

Di recall go affect total of 993,407 motor dem, 70,000 of which go come from Germany.

Di company say di vehicles wey dem wan call back na di ones wey dey built between 2004 and 2015 and dey from dia ML and GL series of SUVs and R-Class luxury minivans.

Mercedes say for statement on Saturday, say, "We find say for some of those vehicles, di function of di brake booster fit dey affected by advanced corrosion for di joint area of di housing".

"E dey possible sat one strong or hard braking fit cause mechanical damage for di brake booster". E add say, "for dat very rare case, e no possible to slow down di motor with service brake. Dis go increase di risk of crash or injury".

Mercedes say dem dey start di recall now-now and di process go involve to inspect di potential faulty vehicles and if e dey necessary, dem go replace parts

Wen Mercedes last recall motor

Mercedes also call back like di same number of cars last year on top safety issue wey concern dia emergency call system.

Last February, di company, call back ova one million cars sake of wahala for dia "eCall" feature, wey dey call emergency services in case of accident and dey tell dem wia di vehicle dey.

Di wahala be say e fit send di wrong location.