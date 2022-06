Police arrest 29 protestors, promise to arrest leaders of Arise Ghana demo wey turn violent

Wia dis foto come from, Favour Nunoo/BBC

Police for Ghana say dem arrest 29 protestors wey participate in de Arise Ghana demonstration on Tuesday.

De arrests according to police be sake of dem participate in “violent attacks as well as inviting violence.”

Inside statement wey dem release, Police day dem also go arrest Organisers of Arise Ghana demonstration den out dem before court for de attacks and damage to public property.

Dem also reveal say videos wey show anybody who dey participate in de violence go chop arrest.

Organizers of de protest say dem go meet again for Day 2 of de protest den March to Parliament of Ghana.

Some public properties like police de riot control vehicles, police bus den stuff chop some damages during de cross fire.

Police say dem go arrest people wey dem capture on video who dey destroy tins during de protest.

12 Police Officers injured

12 officers according to Ghana Police sustain various injuries during de protests very turn chaotic.

De officers according to Police dey receive treatment.

Meanwhile, leadership of de protestors also say some of dia people also sustain various injuries.

Arise Ghana leaders accuse police of starting de violence

One of de leaders of de protest, Sammy Gyamfi talk media after de protest say dem get evidence to show say one of dia own people start de stone throwing.

Inside press conference wey dem organize, Sammy Gyamfi talk say dem identify one police officer wey dress in red like protestor who throw de first stone.

De police inside statement deny de allegation which dem describe as “calculated falsehood and misinformation” by de Arise Ghana leaders.

Why Arise Ghana dey protest

De pressure group, Arise Ghana say dem dey protest against “persistent and astronomical fuel price hikes” in de country.

According to de group, dis demonstration go register dia frustrations about de “economic hardships on Ghanaians.”

Dem also dey protest against de introduction of E-levy on Ghanaians which dey stress de already impoverished.

Also, de declassification of de Achimota Forest reserve by govment dey on dia agenda.

De group de accuse de police service of needless brutality on civilians and state sponsored killing of innocent Ghanaians.

Dem dey call for de cancellation of de Agyapa deals, investigation into COVID-19 expenditure den other tins.