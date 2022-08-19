Fact Check: Na true say Nigeria and Niger Army seize hundreds of ‘AK 47s’ from bandits?

Wia dis foto come from, Olympia

48 minutes wey don pass

Di BBC disinformation Unit don confam say di fotos wey show dozens of AK74 rifles wey dem stack inside room no be from Nigeria or Niger, as di caption claim.

Di image, wey don go viral on WhatsApp and also appear for Facebook page of one Hausa Language news platform Zinariya on August 18, 2022 at 10:42pm.

Wia dis foto come from, Olympia

Though di post only get seven shares and five comments, e find im way to WhatsApp wia pipo dey spread am sake of say dem believe say na example of progress for di fight against di bandits for northwest.

Di Nigerian goment declare dis bandit as terrorists for 2021.

Wia dis foto come from, Others

However, di BBC Disinformation Unit trace di image using Google Lens to one story by Greek Language website Olympia wey dem publish on March 27, 2022.

Russian forces capture di AK 74 rifles for di town of Zaporizhzhia, according to Olympia.

Russia seize di city of Zaporizhzhia and Europe largest nuclear plant wey dey located dia for March 2 2022, 9 days afta dem start dia invasion of Ukraine.

One tweet about di war for Ukraine from April 29 2022 also include di image of di AK 74s.