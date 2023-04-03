Rwanda dey safe for migrants - Braverman tok

Suella Braverman insist say Rwanda na safe kontri for migrants, despite evidence say police shoot and kill 12 Congolese refugees for 2018.

Wen dem ask her for BBC One on Sunday wit Laura Kuenssberg programme about di shootings, di home secretary say she no "dey familiar" wit di case.

Goment dey plan to send some migrants to Rwanda if dem arrive UK through illegal routes.

High Court believe say Rwanda dey safe, Madam Braverman tok.

But she admit say dem dey face legal challenge sake of dia plans.

She also refuse to commit to give date to achieve goment goal of stopping small boats from crossing di Channel.

Anoda tin wey pipo notice na say Madam Braverman no repeat her tok of getting legal immigration under 100,000 a year – sake of di tension for cabinet ova wetin dey realistic.

Under goment proposals, pipo wey arrive UK through illegal routes dem fit send dem to Rwanda on a one-way ticket to claim asylum dia.

For December di High Court bin rule say di plan dey legal, but di decision dey go through appeals process.

Why UK wan begin send asylum seekers to Rwanda for processing 14th April 2022

Dem ask Madam Braverman about evidence from United Nations refugee agency, from 2018, about group of Congolese refugees wey police shoot during protests ova cuts to food rations.

Afta dey show her video of di wetin happun, di home secretary say: "Dat fit be 2018, we dey look at 2023 and beyond.

"Di High Court, senior expert judges, don look into di detail of our arrangement with Rwanda and find out say na safe kontri and dem find our arrangements to dey lawful."

She add say Rwanda get "a track record of successfully resettling and integrating pipo wey be refugees or asylum seekers".

Di goment legislation make provisions for individuals to challenge di decision to send dem to Rwanda for "extreme circumstances" of "unforeseeable, serious and irreversible harm", she tok.

Rwanda goment say di actions of di police for 2018 na last resort and add say di protest bin dey violent.

Last month several papers bin report say one source for di Home Office bin claim say plans dey ground to get flights to Rwanda for summer.

But goment neva commit to a timeframe publicly.

Madam Braverman say she believe di Rwanda policy go get "a significant deterrent effect" so pipo go stop to make di journey across di Channel to UK.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak don make stopping small boat crossings, one of im top priorities and im go dey under pressure to show say im don make progress before di next general election, wey suppose hold by January 2025.

Di home secretary refuse to commit to any date for achieving dis goal.

She tok say she wan deliver on di promise as quickly as possible but say di goment no go fit control timeframes for di ongoing legal challenge ova diRwanda policy.

"Hearing dey later dis month, we need to wait for di court to adjudicate," Madam Braverman tok. "I no fit control court deadlines and therefore we go respect any decision from di court but we gatz abide by di timelines set by di judges."

Labour shadow communities secretary Lisa Nandy say di Rwanda policy na " con trick wey dem dey carry out on di British pipo", as most likely e no go work.

She add say e don cost di taxpayer "a huge amount of money and dem neva see a single pesin go Rwanda".

Di Liberal Democrats say Madam Braverman comments show dat di Rwanda plan dey "unworkable" and "on hold".

Recently di goment introduce new legislation wey go place a duty on di home secretary to detain and remove pipo wey dey arrive in di UK illegally, either to Rwanda or another "safe" third kontri.

Pipo wey dem remove from di UK go dey blocked from returning, or seeking British citizenship in future.

Di legislation currently dey make im way through Parliament but still need to dey approved by lawmakers and peers.

Di bill dey likely to face opposition for di House of Lords and e fit take months before e becomes law. Even afta dat, e fit still face legal challenges.

Last October, Madam Braverman say her "ultimate aspiration" na to get net migration - di difference between di numbers entering and leaving di UK - down into tens of thousands.

Dem ask many times on whether she still want dis to happen, she say: "I support our manifesto commitment to get overall migration numbers down, including legal migration."

She add say di large numbers coming to work and study for UK dey put pressure on housing, schools and health services.

"Na reasonable concerns and we need to make sure we're get di balance right of encouraging our domestic workforce back into di labour market and also make sure say we allow those highly skilled workers, those pipo wey go come help various sectors for our economy to thrive," she tok.