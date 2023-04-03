My papa bin disown me for 15 years - Nigerian Celebrity Carpenter

Wetin we call dis foto, Moses Amiebenomo aka Celebrity Carpenter na Abuja-based carpenter wey recently reconcile wit im papa afta 15 years of disownment

Author, Tunde Ososanya

Role, Broadcast Journalist



one hour wey don pass

“My papa disown me for 15 years. Becos di man actually send me make I go be doctor".

Dis na wetin Moses Amiebenomo aka Celebrity Carpenter tell BBC Pidgin following di reconciliation wit im papa 15 years afta di man disown am.

Celebrity Carpenter bin take di bold step of publicly apologising to im papa wen im appear for one family programme, Brekete Family, for February.

Di Abuja-based carpenter beg di show host and guests make dem help am beg im papa to accept am back sake of say im wan be part of di man life.

"My papa dey house dey wait make I be doctor, I come back I say I be chemist, I come back I say I be tailor, I come back I say I be dis.

"E just dey confused, e say dis pikin carri curse for head? Which kain pikin be dis one?”

Later on, Moses get in touch wit im papa and finally reconcile wit am afta 15 years of disownment.

Speaking wit BBC Pidgin, dicarpenter say before im papa disown am, di man bin don tire for im mata.

E say sake of say im dey come to im papa wit different professions, di embarrassment don too much for di man and im decide say e no want get anytin to do wit am again.

Medicine no give me fulfillment

Moses say im no get dat fulfillment wen im reach school to study medicine wey im papa want am to study until im come luckily find carpentry.

E say im dey get anxiety and im go just dey shake dey fear for di future.

Celebrity Carpenter say im enta Italy to learn carpentry work and today im get im own company and carpentry school wey im dey teach pipo di profession.

‘My pikin, I dey very proud of you’

Di Celebrity Carpenter say afta im publicly apologise to im papa, di man finally decide to hear from am. E say e enta Kaduna go meet im papa.

“I lie down for ground, I say papa, no vex, see wetin dey, see wetin dey.

"I carri am come Abuja, im see di work wey I dey do, see di factory. Na im e look me say, my pikin I dey very proud of you,” Celebrity Carpenter tok.

E say di way im relationship wit im papa don improve now, di man no fit chop afternoon and evening food witout calling im.

“My talent na pako”

Celebrity Carpenter say im be pesin wey dey gifted wit talent and im realise say im talent na pako and na why im venture into carpentry work.

E say as im sabi carpentry work finish, im use am develop im company and also develop pipo sotay di fulfillment wey im dey find for life, im don get am.

“One of my biggest regrets for dis life, na for me to dey wait for pipo make dem validate me. E neva tey wen I take up decision say, no I believe in Moses, wen I take up decision say no, na me be dis, I go try, even if I fail, wen I take up decision say no, nobody fit laugh me, na only me go fit laugh myself.

"Di moment I begin dey get confidence in myself, everytin for my life begin dey align. Even my destiny begin dey come togeda, even dis carpentry, cus I remember di self-doubt wey I get.