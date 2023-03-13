'I regret say I go work dat day' - electrician wey lose im hands for work

Wetin we call dis foto, Samuel Odugbesan

one hour wey don pass

Samuel Odugbesan na 26 year old electrician wey dey do im work ontop 11KV wen light bin no dey.

Light come all of a sudden wey lead to im electric shock, since dat day, im life no dey di same again as dem cut of im two hands.

Samuel don turn to one of di pipo wey get disability wey come from accident and not from birth.

"As I dey do my daily hustle sake of say I be Nepa guy, I dey work ontop 11 KVA and we don go offline, suddenly light just come back, na so electric shock me, next place I see myself na for hospital, before dem tell me say dem go cut of my two hands if I wan stay alive sake of electric shock"

Im tell BBC Pidgin say wen im first hear wetin dem tell am for hospital, im no gree at all, na wen im mama and some of im friends come follow am reason im come agree.

"My friends tell me say di hand no be me, say I still get plenti tins wey I go fit do.

As I dey now without hands, e no dey easy but I just dey try to dapt to di situation I dey.

Pesin wey get hand sef e dey hard am to do plenti tins talkless of pesin wey no get at all.

'Dem bin tell me make I no go do di work'

Samuel Odugbesan explain to BBC Pidgin say wetin dey funny am pass na sake of say di day im dey go do di work pipo bin tell am make im no go.

"Di next dayI suppose travel go Abeokuta for wedding, one of my colleagues drag me comot from motor say make we dey go Abeokuta but I no gree. I go come back for evening say make I hustle small.

Like say I know say dis tin go hppun to me, I for don travel early mor-mor enta motor dey go Abeokuta.

Im narrate say dat particular day wey dis tin happun dem cari all di safety tins wey dem dey use protect diasef.

"I use di 11,000 Volts glove, I believe say na dat glove make di accident dey small like dis sef. Like say I no wear dat glove I for don die sef.

Many pipo wey dis kain tin don do, dem no dey survive am"

'I dey use my leg dey press phone'

Di 26 years old electrician tok about di challenges in dey face since dem cut off im two hands.

Im say na from hospital im don begin dey learn how to use im leg press im phone.

"Na from hospital bed I don dey learn how to use my leg press phone small small. As I dey now I fit use my leg dey cari small small tins.

Im say di challenges im dey face no dey small sake of dis accident.

"Before I dey baff my sef, feed my sef, but now I no fit do am again, na my younger broda dey baff me, na him dey feed me too, if I wan wear cloth na im.

Anoda of my broda dey wey before im comot from house go work im go call me make we go baff, if I wan use toilet to im go help me without grumbling.

Im say im family na im backbone as dem dey give am 100 percent support.

"Anytin wey I need at least dem dey try do am, I regret say I go work dat day. I no fit blame anybodi but I still dey thank God say im give me second chance wey I take dey alive.'' E tok.