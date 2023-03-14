Storm Freddy kill nearly 200 pipo for Malawi

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Di destruction of roads and bridges don hamper relief efforts

one hour wey don pass

Authorities for Malawi don confam say at least 190 pipo now don die afta Tropical Storm Freddy scata di southern Africa kontri for di second time in a month.

Floods of brown water bin flow through neighbourhoods and sweep away plenty houses.

Malawi commercial hub, Blantyre, record most of di deaths, 158 pipo die, including 36 pipo for inside landslide.

Di goment don declare a state of disaster for 10 southern districts wey di storm affect di most.

Work plenty for rescue workers and dem dey use shovels to try find survivors wey dey buried inside di mud.

"We get rivers wey dey overflow, we get pipo wey water don carry go, we get buildings wey dey collapse," police tok-tok pesin, Peter Kalaya tell BBC.

Goment disaster relief agency say di death toll don increase from 99 on Monday to 190, while about 584 pipo injure and 37 still dey miss.

More dan 20,00 pipo dey homeless, e add.

Wia dis foto come from, AFP Wetin we call dis foto, Freddy don break record for im strength

Officials for di main referral hospital for Blantyre say dem no fit cope wit di number of bodies dem dey receive.

Dem appeal to bereaved families to collect di deadi bodies of dia loved ones for burial as di hospital mortuary dey run out of space.

Di death toll dey expected to rise as some areas still dey cut off because of relentless rain and fierce wind.

Di storm don also cripple Malawi power supply, and most parts of di kontri dey experience prolonged blackouts.

Di national electricity company say dem no fit make di hydro-power plant work as nyamayama don full am.

Densely-populated poorer communities, pipo wey dey live for brick and mud houses, dey affected di most.

Some of these houses don crumble into flood waters, while water don carry di odas away.

Di collapse of roads and bridges dey hinder rescue operations, and dem no fit use helicopters too because of di heavy rains and strong winds.

Di UN and oda agencies bin don sama warning say di timing of di storm fit cause cholera outbreak - one of Malawi worst public health crises.

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Di storm destroy houses for Madagascar for February

Di goment don beg pipo to help di tens of thousands of pipo wey no get food and shelter.

Freddy na di strongest tropical cyclone on record and fit also be di longest-lasting one, according to di World Meteorological Organization.

On Sunday di storm strike Mozambique as cyclone - for di second time in less dan a month – afta e scata di island nation of Madagascar for di Indian Ocean, wey lead to severe destruction.

E dey difficult to determine di extent of di damage wey happun for Mozambique and di number of deaths, as power supply and phone signals dey cut off for some parts of di affected areas.

About 10 deaths dey reported so far.

Experts say climate change dey make tropical storms around di world wetter, windier and more intense.