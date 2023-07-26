Nigeria resident doctors begin first strike under President Tinubu

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

one hour wey don pass

Di National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) don declare “total and indefinite strike.”

Nigeria resident doctors don dey go for years now and sometimes for many months at a time, but dis na di first time wey dem di go strike for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu goment.

NARD for one statement wey dem bin release to announce di strike say dem no go end di strike until Nigeria goment respond to all dia demands.

Part of di tins wey di doctors dey demand na di sharp sharp payment of di 2023 MRTF, immediate release of one circular wey concern one-for-one replacement, and payment of all di arears wey goment dey owe dem.

Inside di list of tins wey dem want, dem also want make goment review increase of CONMESS according to dia full salary restoration to di 2014 value of CONMESS, di payment of arrears of consequential adjustment of minimum to doctors wey dem bin omit and make dem reverse di downgrade wey MDCN do di membership certificate.

Dia demand no end dia, odas include payment of MRTF, new hazard allowance, implementation of di correct CONMESS for State Tertiary Health Institutions, and payment of hazard allowance arrears wey dem bin omit.

Dis association dey go strike afta dem bin give goment two weeks ultimatum on 5 July to implement all dia demands.

Goment bin try stop di strike for close door meeting wey di Speaker of di House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, bin do wit leaders of NARD on Monday.

Afta di tok, Abbas promise to meet President Bola Tinubu make dem see how dem go fit make sure say di strike no happun.

Im bin also announce one committee wey suppose torchlight di mata wit everybody wey di demand concern.