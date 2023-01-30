Police begin investigate after man cry out say dem rape im 65 years-old mama for Kaduna

Wia dis foto come from, @KingAhmed26/Twitter

One gang of robbers allegedly break and enta di house of one 65 years old woman on Sunday night rape and steal her properties.

Di 65 years old retiree, wey dey live near Millennium City for Kaduna di capital of Kaduna state north west Nigeria, bin send panic message give her son say some pipo dey try break enta her house around past 8 on Sunday night.

Di son wey bin no dey house wit im mama at di time of di break in, enta Twitter to call on di Nigeria police and im fellow kontri men for help.

“My mum just call me wit panic for her voice, she said some pipo dey try break into her house @PoliceNG. Location na KekeB near millennium city Kaduna, she no dey pick up please guys help me tag di necessary authorities plz, she be all I get plz in God name,” KingAhmed, @KingAhmed26 post for Twitter.

Di son say police no respond and di robbers break enta di old woman house.

Three hours afta di first post to cry for help, KingAhmed do anoda post wia im claim say di tiffs rape im mama many times.

“While all of una dey sleep and get night rest, I dey here dey tink how mean human beings dey. Dem rape my mama many time, like how you go break enta pesin house, steal from dem and rape dem? How Dare you rape 65 year old woman? May y’all never see peace,” im write.

Di woman dey hospital dey collect treatment.

SP Mohammed Jalige na di tok tok pesin for Kaduna Police Command e confam to BBC News Pidgin say dem get report of di break in for di woman house and dem send officers go dia.

Di officer yarn say at di moment dem dey investigate wetin happun and go issue statement on di situation soon.