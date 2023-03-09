‘Prez Akufo-Addo state of de nation address no meet expectations’

Some Ghanaians dey express disappointment over de State of de Nation address by Prez Akufo-Addo on Wednesday.

De 23 page address for de business community be “nothing short of hopelessness.”

President Akufo-Addo in dis speech talk about de challenges Ghana dey go through, assuring de country things go better soon.

But de speech according to Executive Secretary of Importers and Exporters Association, Samson Awingobit, dem expect de President to “take advantage of de 2023 SONA den give more hope to de business community and ordinary Ghanaians. But de Nana-Addo led govment show say dem lose touch with suffering Ghanaians.”

“We go fit say confidently say de State of Nation Address no meet our expectations” he add.

Importers and Exporters Association of Ghana say e be sad to hear de President as he dey talk parliament to speed up de passage of Income Tax Amendment Bill and Excise Duty Tax go increase de cost of doing business for Ghana.

“We as an Association lose confidence in de Nana-Addo led govment, time catch for govment to chart new path to restore de economy or bring we some relief” Samson Awingobit add.

Minority reaction from SONA address

Minority lawmakers for Ghana feel say President Akufo-Addo no offer anything new in de address.

“De Prez just fulfil constitutional provision, he talk nothing new. All he do he say he blame COVID-19,” Kwame Agbodza talk.

Some minority members also express disappointment over de failure of de President to comment on de military invasion and attacks of Ashaimam residents.

According to Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Sam Okudzeto Ablakwa, “de Commander-In-Chief of de Ghana Armed Forces for condemn de killings of de soldier in Ashaiman and also de brutalities by de military against helpless civilians.”

Positive reactions from SONA 2023 Address

But no be everyone see de address as disappointing, majority lawmakers believe Ghana dey on track to recovery.

“I be grateful to God for what we get so far. I dey see my glass as half full instead of half empty” Majority lawmaker Cecilia Dapaah talk.

President Akufo-Addo himself talk Ghanaians say dem for see de positive side of everything.

“We see de images around de world. In Ghana we no form any fuel queues. We no suffer any shortages in food or essential or essential items or de problem or dumsor” he add.

He urge Ghanaians say make dem dey hopeful as en govment go resolve de economic crises.

Highlights of Prez Akufo-Addo address

COVID-19 and Ghana economy

Prez Akufo-Addo yeste admit to Ghanaians he dey aware of de hardships de country dey go through.

But he explain say de country dey on path of growth before de global health crisis , COVID-19 happen.

After dis pandemic messed economic, Russia and Ukraine war come cause more mess.

Sake of that things messop for Ghana. He also take e opportunity to defend claims by some people say en govment blow Covid-19 cash dem receive.

Prez Akufo-Addo talk say de economic fallout from the pandemic spread wide to so e be important to demonstrate that dem no misuse de funds.

IMF

On de IMF bailout, President Akufo-Addo talk say Parliament for support dem throughout de engagement with de International Monetary Fund (IMF).

He talk say dem also for try pass key revenue bills like de Income Tax (Amendment) Bill, de Excise Duty & Excise Tax Stamp (Amendment) Bill, as well as de Growth and Sustainability Levy Bill which dem for pay attention to urgently.

He talk say he go make Ghana ready for de IMF Board and, more importantly, boost de domestic revenue mobilisation and efforts.

e-VAT

President Akufo-Addo also mention say govment go introduce e-VAT and e-Invoicing system which go help improve revenue collection for Ghana.

He talk say de example of 19 taxpaying companies on e-Vat system increase dia monthly sales from GH¢222 million in November 2021 to GH¢720 million in November 2022.

Vaccine Shortage

Finally, Ghana Prez also mention dem dey work around de clock to resolve de vaccine shortage in de country for babies.