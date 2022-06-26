Authorities discover at least 17 deadi bodi inside one South African nightclub

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

one hour wey don pass

At least 17 pipo don die for one nightclub for one East London city for South Africa, local media report.

Plenty deadi body spread inside Enyobeni Tavern early on Sunday and tori be say several odas wunjure.

"Di circumstances surrounding di incident still under investigation as we speak," one police toktok pesin tell di Newzroom Africa television channel.

"We no wan assume any tin yet at dis stage," Brigadier Tembinkosi Kinana tok.

Family members of di victims neva see di deadi bodi of dia pipo, as doz wey dey live for di area don beg authorities to close di scene of di crime.

Plenty emergency workers don dey deployed to di scene for Eastern Cape province.

Eastern Cape Police Commissioner Nomthetheleli Lilian Mene also dey wit di emergency workers. And she tell SABC News say "wetin allegedly happun na stamped inside di tavern".

Four pipo don dey admitted for hospital, SABC reports.

Brigadier Kinana tell tori pipo say most of doz wey die na young adults aged between 18 and 20.

Eyewitnesses tell di Daily Dispatch newspaper all di deadi body dem lie inside di venue as if dem bin collapse for ground.

One tok-tok pesin for for Eastern Cape health department tell News24 say dem don carry di deadi bodt dem go different mortuaries wey dey near.

Siyanda Manana add: "We go conduct autopsies as soon as possible to establish wetin fit don lead to di death."