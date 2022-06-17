Names, faces of all 40 victims wey die for Owo attack

17 June 2022, 12:21 WAT

Grief and emotions flow for Owo town dis morning as mass funeral hold for victims of di church attack wey happun on Sunday June 5, 2022.

Ondo State govnor, Rotimi Akeredolu join di friends and families of di victims wey die on Friday for di funeral service.

Di church service go dey followed by di mass interment of di victims.

And tori be say dem dey plan to make di area for di burial memorial centre.

BBC Pidgin do gada a list names, faces of all 40 victims wey die for di attack

See di dead victims for Owo

Gunmen wey dey suspected to be terrorists storm di Catholic Church come kill 40 worshippers and injure several others.

Di National Security Council don accuse fighters of Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) say na dem of launch di attack. Authorities never arrest anybody wey dey in connection with di attack.

List of those wey get injuries

Apart from those wey die, goment on Friday release list of those wey die.

Mass burial fotos

Who dey responsible for di attack?

Nigerian authorities say dem suspect say na di extremist group Islamic State West Africa Province carry out di deadly attack.

Nigeria Interior Minister Rauf Aregbesola disclose dis one afta one security council meeting wey President Muhammadu Buhari chair for di presidential palace for Abuja.

But no group don claim responsibility for di attack on St Francis Catholic church for Owo, Ondo state

If e dey confamed, e go be di first attack by di IS-linked militants for southern Nigeria - e signify how di violence don expand.