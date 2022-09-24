Putin no dey bluff about nuclear weapons, EU tok

24 September 2022

Di EU gatz take Vladimir Putin threats say e fit use nuclear weapons for di conflict in Ukraine seriously, di bloc foreign policy chief don tok.

Josep Borrell tell d BBC Lyse Doucet say di war don reach "dangerous moment".

Im remarks dey come Russia begins one partial mobilisation and moves to annex four regions of Ukraine.

Oga Putin don face setbacks on di battlefield, with im forces pushed back by one Ukrainian counter-offensive."

Certainly na dangerous moment because di Russian army don dey pushed into a corner, and Putin reaction - threatening using nuclear arms - dey very bad," Oga Borrell tok.

Seven months since Russia invade Ukraine, analysts gree say President Putin forces dey on back foot, but e say "diplomatic solution" gatsz be reached, one wey "preserves di sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine".

"Otherwise, we can finish di war, but we no go have peace, and we go have another war," e tok.

For one rare address to di nation earlier did week, Oga Putin say im kontri get "various weapons of destruction" and go "use all di means available to us", adding: "I no dey bluff".

"When pipo say no be bluff, you gtaz take dem seriously," Oga Borrell

Inside same speech President Putin announce di call-up of 300,000 Russians wey don undergo emscompulsory military service, sparking protests and reports of people fleeing the country qto avoid being sent to the front line.

E dey come after one rapid counter-offensive one wey Ukraine say take more than 8,000 sq km (3,088 sq miles) back from Russian forces.

Now dem don dself-styled referendums on joining Russia are being held in four occupied regions. Ukraine has denounced these as annexation attempts, and reported that armed Russian soldiers are going door-to-door collecting votes.

Ukraine don dominate dis year UN General Assembly as dis costly war still dey continue with no clear sense of way out.

Europe foreign policy chief dey surprisingly blunt and visibly pained.

E share di anxious lament e dey hear everywhere e go.

From friends on holiday, to leaders from around di world attending di UN General Assembly dis week, dem all dey ask am when dis war go end.

"Stop dis war, I no fit pay my electricity bill," was, he regretted, a common refrain.

Oga Borrell dey willing to say for public wetin many dey tok for private - say Europe and im allies dey struggle to control di narrative for dis war as Russia spin di view say na European sanction against Russia dem suppose blame for dis suffering.

But Moscow new and worrying threats, wey include a thinly-veiled nuclear one, also dey concentrate minds.