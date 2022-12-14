How South Africa president survive impeachment move over cash-in-sofa scandal

Wia dis foto come from, EPA Wetin we call dis foto, Oga Ramaphosa become president for 2018 pledging to tackle corruption. Naim replace Jacob Zuma, whose time for office bin dey weighed down by many such allegations.

one hour wey don pass

MPs for one special sitting of South Africa parliament on Tuesday vote to reject one move to begin impeachment proceedings against President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Dem accuse di president of covering up di theft of one large sum of foreign currency from im farm in 2020, some of which bin dey hidden inside one sofa.

Di debate before di vote bin focus on an independent report wey conclude say e fit don violate di constitution.

Oga Ramaphosa, wey dey prepare for re-election as ANC leader, deny any wrongdoing.

Di African National Congress bin tell im MPs to block possible impeachment - although a handful break ranks and join hand with opposition parties and vote to accept di report and let impeachment proceedings start.

Now wey Oga Ramaphosa don survive di vote, belief dey say e dey likely to win re-election for im party conference, wey go start on Friday.

E go den be in pole position to become di ANC presidential candidate for di next election in 2024.

Di sitting to debate to di report, wey dey commission from one panel of legal experts by di speaker, open wit one discussion over whether dem should allow MPs to vote in secret - something wey di speaker bin reject.

At di end of di debate, dem read out di names of individual MPs and each one announce dia vote.

Some 214 lawmakers vote against setting up impeachment committee, while 148 vote in favour, dem register two abstention.

Di 70-year-old leader don deny any wrongdoing calling di report, wey e don also challenge for di Constitutional Court, "flawed".

Oga Ramaphosa become president for 2018 pledging to tackle corruption. Naim replace Jacob Zuma, whose time for office bin dey weighed down by many such allegations.

Dis scandal show facein June, wen one former South African spy boss, Zuma-ally Arthur Fraser, file one complaint wit police accusingdi president of hiding theft of $4m (£3.25m) in cash from im Phala Phala game farm in 2020.

Oga Ramaphosa admit say dem bin tiff some money, wey bin dey hidden in a sofa, but e say na $580,000 not $4m.

Di president say di $580,000 bin come from di sale of buffalo, but di panel, wey dey headed by one former chief justice, say e get "substantial doubt" about whether a sale take place.

South Africa get strict rules on holding foreign currency, wey say dat it gatz dey deposited with an authorised dealer such as bank with 30 days.

E appears as though di president fit don break those rules, according to di panel report.

Furthermore, if di money na from selling buffalo as e tok, dis money supposed dey declared, rather dan keep am in cash.

For im submission to di Constitutional Court, Oga Ramaphosa want di kontri top judges to rule say di findings of di panel dey unlawful and set aside.

Di president argue say di panel go beyond im scope wen dem dey look at whether e bin get a case to answer related to di robbery for di farm.

E dey also ask di court make dem declare say any steps wey di parliament take on di back of di release of the report dey unlawful and invalid.

Wetin go happun next?

Analysis by Nomsa Maseko, BBC News, Johannesburg

Di dominance of di ANC for parliament don save Oga Ramaphosa future in politics.

Im chances of being re-elected as ANC president for di party national conference now don get more boost.

However, events for parliament show say once again deep divisionsdey for di governing party.

Four Pro-Zuma supporters, wey include former African Union chairperson, Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma - one ogbonge party member - bin vote with opposition parties.

Di opposition bin try, and fail, to push for secret ballot as dem sense say more members fit break ranks.

But Tuesday win na only political, and not legally binding.

Oga Ramaphosa go still need to get di Constitutional Court to weigh in on di mata, though some experts say di judges dey likely to side wit am afta parliament, wey commission di investigate, bin reject im own report.