Wetin be EyeMark App wey President Buhari launch

Wia dis foto come from, Nigeria Presidency

Nigeria president, Muhammadu Buhari don tier rubber di National Monitoring and Evaluation App wey dem call 'EyeMark.'

Di Eye-Mark na new app wey go enable citizens track goment projects in real-time.

President Buhari launch di mobile App togeda with di website on Wednesday.

E say di innovation go help to stop di practice of abandoning projects.

Dis na as e be say everybody, like communities, Civil Society Organizations (CSOs), contractors, Ministries, Departments, and Agencies, and citizens go dey tok with each oda for one platform.

"Dis one mean say we all gatz play our roles for di success of project implementation through Eyemark."

As such, all Federal MDAs (Ministries, Departments, and Agencies) gatz use di Eyemark application as di primary tool for project monitoring and evaluation," president Buhari tok.

Oda tins wey President Buhari tok

During di launching, President Buhari say Eyemark, wey go provide regular update on di status of capital projects across di kontri through bottom-up interactive processes, go fully dey involve for every stage.

And di stage include knowing di cost, structure, benefit, and framework for maintenance afta completion.

“With di Eyemark application, Nigerians worldwide fit access project information with di click of one button.

"Project data such like status, timeline, executing contractors, di amount wey dem budget and spent so far, amongst odas, go dey now available for public space.”

“With di ability for citizens to give reviews and feedback in real-time on projects around dem, we dey cover di gaps wey bin dey and promote participation in governance" di president tok.

E add say Eyemark go remain one official tool for Monitoring and Evaluating Federal Government capital projects.

How you fit use EyeMark?

Pesin fit discover projects on Eyemark through different ways.

Di first na through di discover page wey go show;

projects around you,

projects wey don dey near completion

give you option to search certain key phrases to find projects. E.g. “rehabilitation” dat na to discover all projects wey concern to restore infrastructure wey already don dey exist.

Di oda way to discover projects na through di Categories page.

All you gatz do na to click on sectors and pick di sub-category wey you want like;Manufacturing, Agriculture or odas.

Meanwhile, you fit also use 'sectors' categories page to look for projects for different states.

Wetin you just need do na to click on di location icon, click on 'around you' and put di location you want.

Oda features still dey wey citizens fit use post dia reviews on projects, share projects on social media and oda details.