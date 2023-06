How rescuers amputate woman leg to free her afta e hook for moving walkway inside airport

Wia dis foto come from, Don Mueang International Airport

Author, By Kelly Ng, Joel Guinto & Thanyarat Doksone

From Singapore and Bangkok

30 June 2023

Rescuers amputate one woman leg afta e stuck for one travelator - moving walkway for Bangkok Don Mueang airport.

Her son say di family dey "shocked" and worried about her mental health afta dem do di surgery on Thursday evening.

Local media report say di 57-year-old leg hook on Thursday morning afta her suitcase trip her as she bin dey on her way to go board a flight.

"My mama morale dey make us feel concerned," her son write for Facebook.

"We speak to her small before and afta di operation... Even though she show her strength through facial expression and tone of voice, we know say deep down, she dey broken because she suddenly lost a leg," Kit Kittirattana add.

"Our family know very well say we no go fit make her leg work like before, nor say we fit bring back di same life she bin don live before," e write.

Pictures online show di woman - wey dem never name - in a sitting position with her left leg wey hook underneath di travelator.

One pink suitcase next to her dey miss two wheels, while di yellow comb plates wey you normally see at di end of travelators don also break off.

Airport management say dem dey "deeply saddened" by di incident and go compensate di woman for di partial loss of her left leg, as well as bear her medical expenses.

One airport director Karant Thanakuljeerapat tell reporters on Thursday say di cause of di incident dey under investigation.

E add say di airport bin don plan to replace several old travelators by 2025 but fit speed up di process now.