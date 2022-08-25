Chelsea fit turn attention to Maguire if Fofana deal fail

Newcastle United don make club record £60m bid to sign Real Sociedad 22-year-old Sweden striker Alexander Isak. (Mail)

Chelsea fit move for Manchester United and England defender Harry Maguire, 29, if dem dey unable to sign French centre-back Wesley Fofana, 21, from Leicester. (Evening Standard)

Ajax dey hold out £84m for 22-year-old Brazil winger Antony, wey dey determined to push through move to Manchester United. Im representatives dey England to help get di deal done. (Telegraph - subscription required)

Antony hand in transfer request on Wednesday in order to make im desire to comot di club, official. (Mirror)

Liverpool don make offer to Barcelona for 25-year-old Dutch midfielder Frenkie de Jong. (Futbol Total, via Forbes)

West Ham get dia 50m euro (£42.2m) bid for 24-year-old Brazil midfielder Lucas Paqueta rejected by Lyon. (L'Equipe, via Metro)

Arsenal no dey expected to move for Paqueta despite reports wey say dem dey interested. (Express)

West Ham get offer to sign Arsenal and England midfielder Ainsley Maitland-Niles, 24, in di closing weeks of di transfer window. (Mail)

Southampton and Bournemouth dey also discuss possible deal for Maitland-Niles, wit Arsenal open to loan move wit option to buy. (TalkSport)

Manchester United don hold toks wit Newcastle United ontop di signing of Slovakia goalkeeper Martin Dubravka, 33. (Mail)

Di clubs neva reach agreement but Manchester United don submit loan offer for Dubravka. (Athletic - subscription required)

Manchester City chief executive Ferran Soriano don rule out di possibility of Portugal midfielder Bernardo Silva, 28, leaving di club dis summer. (SER Catalunya, via 90min)

Ajax 20-year-old Dutch striker Brian Brobbey say im reject di chance to join Manchester United afta im former boss Erik ten Hag send am message. (Voetbal International, via Star)

Aston Villa don reduce dia asking price for defender Frederic Guilbert as dem dey look to sell di 27-year-old Frenchman. (L'Equipe, via BirminghamLive)

Nottingham Forest dey interested in signing Ivory Coast right-back Serge Aurier, 29, wey dey available on free transfer afta leaving Villarreal. (Sun)

Chelsea 21-year-old England midfielder Callum Hudson-Odoi dey set to join Bayer Leverkusen on loan. (Guardian)