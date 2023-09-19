Wetin dey cause gbege between Canada and India

Wia dis foto come from, Sikh/PA Wetin we call dis foto, Di ashes of Avtar Singh Khanda, wey die in June

34 minutes wey don pass

Canada don accuse India say dem get hand for di killing of one Canadian Sikh leader, di allegation wey Delhi don strongly deny.

On Monday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau tok say Canada dey look di "incredible allegations wey strongly link" Indian state to Hardeep Singh Nijjar murder.

Oga Trudeau bin tell parliament say im don raise di issue of oga Nijjar murder wit Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi for di recent G20 summit in Delhi.

"Any involvement of a foreign goment for di killing of a Canadian citizen on Canadian soil na unacceptable violation of our sovereignty," e tell lawmakers.

On Tuesday, India ministry of external affairs tok say dem "completely reject" oga Trudeau claims wey dem describe as "absurd" and politically motivated.

"We be democratic polity wit strong commitment to rule of law," di ministry tok for inside one statement.

Dem accuse Canada of providing shelter to "Khalistani terrorists and extremists" wey dey threaten India security.

"We urge di goment of Canada to take fast and effective legal action against all anti-India elements wey dey operate from dia soil," di ministry tok.

Dem shoot oga Nijjar dead on 18 June.

On top di mata, India don sack one Canadian diplomat afta Canada sack Indian diplomat Pavan Kumar Rai on top di case.

How Hardeep Singh Nijjar take die?

On di evening of 18 June, Canadian police find Hardeep Singh Nijjar wit plenty gunshot wounds for inside im pick-up truck, wey dey di car park of di Guru Nanak Sikh Gurdwara temple for Surrey, British Columbia, Canada.

Nijjar later die sake of im wounds for di scene of di attack and local police later tok say na two masked men shoot am.

Oga Nijjar na di temple president and na popular Sikh leader wey publicly campaign for Khalistan - di creation of independent Sikh homeland for di Punjab region of India.

Months afta im death, killing still remain unsolved.

World react to Sikh murder allegations - US 'quite concerned' over Sikh murder allegations

Wia dis foto come from, Sikh/PA Wetin we call dis foto, Trudeau and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi dey shake hands for di G20 summit earlier dis month

US officials don encourage India to co-operate wit di investigation wey dey torchlight di allegations wey claim say Indian goment get hand for di killing of a Sikh separatist leader.

America don dey in close contact wit Canada on top di accusation, one senior state department official tok.

"We dey quite concerned about di allegations. We think say full and open investigation go dey important for dis mata and we go urge di Indian goment to co-operate wit dat investigation," di official add.

Australia dey deeply concerned, foreign ministry tok.

Like Canada and UK, Australia get sizeable Sikh population and dem too don react to Trudeau allegations wey claim say "credible intelligence" dey of a possible link between di killing of Hardeep Singh Nijjar and di Indian state.

One tok-tok pesin for Australia Foreign Minister, Penny Wong tok say Australia dey "deeply concerned" on top di allegations "and dey note di ongoing investigations into dis mata".

"We closely dey engage wit partners on developments. We don express our concerns at senior levels to India," spokesperson tok.

Britain go continue trade negotiations wit India despite "serious allegations" wey dey ground say Indian goment fit dey linked to Hardeep Singh Nijjar murder, No 10 tok.

Di UK goment say dem dey in "close touch" wit dia Canadian partners about di allegations, di prime minister official spokesperson tok.

"E dey right say di Canadian authorities dey look into di case, but I go pipelow and no go get ahead of di work wey need to take place now," e add.

World Sikh Organisation of Canada condemn Nijjar killing

Wit ova 770,000 Sikhs, Canada ma home to di largest Sikh diaspora outside di state of Punjab.

On 8 July, plenty of dem gada to protest Hardeep Singh Nijjar death for Toronto outside India High Consulate building. Dem meet wit smaller counter protest wey dey in support of di Indian government.

On Monday, Tejinder Singh Sidhu, president of World Sikh Organisation of Canada, tok say: “Dem no fit allow India disregard di rule of law plus di sovereignty of foreign states.

"Di killing of Hardeep Singh Nijjar plus oda Sikh activists na terrorist acts wey international community must condemn."

Sidhu bin also call on India to honour dia international obligations and cooperate wit Canadian goment ova di investigation.

Who be Hardeep Singh Nijjar?

Dem shoot Hardeep Singh Nijjar dead outside one Sikh temple on 18 June for Canada, at di age of 45.

Dem born am for Bharsinghpur village for Punjab Jalandhar, and e move go Canada for 1997.

E bin first work as plumber, and e later become popular Sikh leader for di western Canadian province of British Columbia.

India label am as terrorist for 2020, for im alleged links to Khalistan Tiger Force - one group wey dey campaign for independent Khalistan for di Punjab region of India.

Reports for Indian media tok say e dey work on organising one unofficial referendum for India for an independent Sikh state at di time of im death.

Nijjar na di third prominent Sikh figure wey don die unexpectedly in recent months.

Wetin to know about di Sikh

Sikhs na one religious minority wey make up about 2% of India population. Some groups for long time don call for separate homeland for Sikhs.

For di 1970s, Sikhs bin launch one separatist insurgency for India wey lead to di death of thousands before dem quench di kasala afta a decade.

Since den, di movement don dey mostly limited to kontris wit large Sikh populations like Canada and UK.

Di population of Sikh dey estimated 1.4 to 1.8 million Canadians of Indian origin and di kontri get di largest population of Sikhs outside Punjab.

India for di past bin don describe oga Nijjar as a terrorist wey lead militant separatist group - accusations im supporters say dey unfounded.