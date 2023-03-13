Ekweremadu wife deny say she help find organ donor for her daughter

Wia dis foto come from, Ike Ekweremadu

37 minutes wey don pass

Di wife of former Nigerian deputy-senate president, Ike Ekweremadu wey chop accuse say e plot to arrange one illegal organ transplant don deny say she get hand for di donor search.

Beatrice Ekweremadu, 56, chop accuse say she plan wit odas to bring one street trader from Nigeria to London to use am as donor for her pikin.

On Monday, she deny say she sabi di discussion about finding donor for Sonia, 25.

Dem allege say dem be wan pay di man for im kidney.

Wetin we call dis foto, Defendants Beatrice Ekweremadu (l) and Sonia Ekweremadu outside di Old Bailey

Nigerian senator Ike Ekweremadu, im wife, daughter, and medical "middleman" Dr Obinna Obeta, 50, all deny say dem plan to bring di 21-year-old street trader from Lagos to di UK so e fit donate one kidney.

Dem claim say di young man dey falsely presented as Sonia cousin for one failed move to make medics carry out one £80,000 private procedure for di Royal Free Hospital.

Family finances

On Monday, Mrs Ekweremadu bin tell jurors say her husband take care of di household finances, according to di Nigerian custom.

Di mama of four, wey work full time for di Nigerian auditor general office, get PhD for accountancy, di jury hear.

She tok say her domestic responsibilities include to travel to di UK every couple of weeks to visit her pikins for school and to pick dem up for holiday.

Mrs Ekweremadu say Sonia first no well afta she bin go home to Nigeria for Christmas holidays for 2019.

Sonia bin return to London to see one doctor for di Cromwell Hospital and den di Royal Free, jurors bin hear.

Defence barrister Anu Mohindru KC say: "E get some text messages from your husband to keep you inform of wetin dey happun. Na something e fit do?"

Di defendant reply: "Yes. E tell me wetin e think say I need to know."

Ike Ekweremadu don be senator for Nigeria since 2003

Di barrister bin go on to ask if Mr Ekweremadu tok about im discussions wit im medically trained broda Diwe.

Mrs Ekweremadu bin tell jurors say she regard Diwe Ekweremadu as di family doctor but no ask about am.

E allege say Diwe former classmate, Dr Obeta, offer to help di family.

Mr Mohindru ask di defendant if she get hand for how dem sabi any candidates, wey Mrs Ekweremadu deny.