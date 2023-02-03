Police tok how gunmen shoot Judge die inside court premises for Imo state

Wia dis foto come from, Facebook/Emperoriwuala Nnabuihe Wetin we call dis foto, Di judge wey gunmen kill na Nnaemeka Ugboma wey be chairman (Judge) Customary Court Ejemekwuru Oguta LGA Imo State.

7 minutes wey don pass

Gunmen don shoot one Judge die inside court for Imo state, South East Nigeria.

Di Judge wey dem identify as Nnemeka Ugboma be di president of di customary court wey dey Oguta local goment area of di state.

Imo state police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Henry Okoye, confam di tori give BBC Pidgin and say dem dey investigate wetin happun.

"We dey investigate di case. We dey on di trail to track down and arrest di perpetrators of dis wicked act," oga Okoye tok.

For statement, di police PRO further explain wetin happun.

"On 02/02/2023, for about 1245hrs, about five armed gunmen storm Ejemekuru Customary Court for Oguta LGA of Imo State."

"Dem shoot di customary court president, Nnemeka Ugboma wey come from Oguta LGA and dump im corpse for di back of di Court Building."

E say dem don recover di corpse and deposit am for mortuary.

"Investigation dey go on. We don deploy tactical teams go di area to track down di assailants, arrest dem and make dem face di full wrath of the Law."

"We go communicate further development to members of di public," di statement add.

One colleague of di late Judge, Emperoriwuala Nnabuihe also confam di news and express im shock.

Through one post for Facebook, oga Emperoriwuala write say;

"Dis na my learned brother His Worship Nnaemeka Ugboma Chairman (Judge) Customary Court Ejemekwuru Oguta LGA Imo State, shot dead yesterday in court by yet-to-be identified persons. "

"We dey indeed for perilous time," Emperoriwuala write.

Local media report say di gunmen come di court with bike, waka straight go di Customary Court wen dey in session, drag di Judge out for open and shoot am.

According to di local media report, di gunmen later come enta dia bike and speed off leave di scene afta di incident as pipo dey run upandan for safety.

Attacks for Imo state and oda parts of South Eastern Nigeria don dey on di increase.

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

For early dis year, gunmen attack di convoy of former Govnor of Imo State, Ikedi Ohakim on Monday, January 2, and kill im driver and three oda members of im team.

Di gunmen throw explosives for di security car wey dey guard Ohakim and kill four pipo in di process.

Di incident happun for Ori-Agu, Ehime Mbano Local Goment Area, wen di former govnor and im two pikin dem bin dey return from im hometown to Owerri, di Imo State capital.

Dem bin try block Ohakim car but di driver manage to escape from dem.

Also, for late January, One video surface online wey show some group of gunmen dey harass one local goment chairman for Imo state, Chris Ohizu.

Dis na afta di gunmen bin attack and kidnap Chris Ohizu wey be di Chairman of Ideato North Local Government of Imo State.

Di gunmen later come behead am.