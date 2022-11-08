Pre-tertiary teachers for Ghana declare nationwide strike action

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

9 minutes wey don pass

Pre-tertiary teachers for Ghanaians declare nationwide strike to register dia anger over govment appointment of new Director General for Ghana Education Service.

De teacher unions say dia reason for rejecting Dr Eric Nkansah as new Director General be sake of he be banker, he no be professional teacher.

Inside statement wey dem release, dem talk say “de Director General position be for Educationists wey e be Educationists wey occupy de position since 1974.

“De appointment of Banker instead of Educationist be manifestation of de lack of confidence in Teachers to manage dia own affairs” dem add.

Withdrawal of services from all pre-tertiary schools

Wia dis foto come from, Kwaku Asante/JoyNews

What dis strike action dey mean be say students from nursery, kindergarten, primary, junior high as senior high schools for public schools no go have dia teachers in class.

Members of Ghana National Association of Graduate Teachers (NAGRAT), Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT) and de Coalition of Concerned Teachers Ghana withdraw dia services for all pre-tertiary education institutions.

De three teacher unions – GNAT, NAGRAT and CCT say de strike action go continue until further notice.

University teachers too dey on strike

University teachers for Ghana proceed on nationwide indefinite strike effective which still dey full force.

De teachers say de reason for dia strike be de failure of govment to address issues related to dia conditions of service.

Members of four labour unions for public universities inside Ghana issue statement to dia members to lay down dia tools.

According to University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG), Tertiary Education Workers Union (TEWU), Senior Staff Association of Universities of Ghana (SSA-UoG), and the Ghana Association of University Administration (GAUA) de reason for dia strike be sake of failure of govment to address dia fuel, vehicle maintenance den off campus allowances issues.