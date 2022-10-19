Wetin be di flesh-eating sickness wey increase for US after Hurricane

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, One warning sign near floodwaters

16 minutes wey don pass

Di Florida county wey Hurricane Ian worry last month don begin witness increase in cases of flesh-eating bacteria illnesses and deaths.

Officials say Lee County, where di category four storm land on 28 September, don record 29 illnesses and four deaths as result to di bacteria.

All but two cases dey discover afta hurricane.

Vibrio vulnificus infections wey also dey known as "flesh-eating bacteria ", fit affect pesin afta di bacteria enta di body through open cuts.

Di bacteria dey live for warm brackish water, like standing floodwaters.

One spokesperson for di county health department tok on Monday say:

"Di Florida Department of Health in Lee County dey observe one abnormal increase in cases of Vibrio vulnificus infections as a result of exposure to di floodwaters and standing waters afta Hurricane Ian."

Di statement call on residents to "always dey aware of di potential risks associated wen exposing open wounds, cuts, or scratches on di skin to warm, brackish, or salt water".

"Sewage spills, like those wey Hurricane Ian cause, fit increase bacteria levels," di statement continue.

"As di afta-storm situation continue, pipo need to take care against infection and illness wey Vibrio vulnificus dey cause."

Collier County, just south of Lee County, don also recorde three confam cases wey officials say dey storm-related.

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Hurricane clean up effort still continue to go on throughout Florida