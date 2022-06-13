Kidnapped wedding guests: Sokoto kidnap, attacks across Nigeria

Kidnapped 50 wedding guests, oda attacks across Nigeria in 48hrs

Wia dis foto come from, Khalifa Shehu Wetin we call dis foto, Bus wey carry di 50 wedding guest wey gunmen attack for Sokoto

For Sokoto state wey dey northwest Nigeria na about 50 guests gunmen kidnap.

Na as dem dey return to dia base for neighbouring Zamfara state after attending wedding of dia friend, attackers seize dem.

Pesin wey escape after di attack tell BBC News Pidgin say dem be about 50 from Bebeji Plaza wey be Gusau GSM market.

And dem bin dey gist inside di motor when dem hear gunshots.

“We attend di wedding successfully and dey return, some dey even gist inside di motor.

"And na as we reach Dogon Awo town na im di gunmen block our motor and begin shoot.”

“Di bullets hit some pipo fortunately for me I comot through window.

"And as I dey try escape one of di gunmen tell me say e go shoot if I run, but I no listen I continue dey run.”

Di escapee say na about 20 of dem escape but nearly 30 of dia phone selling friends still dey with di gunmen and dem dey pray for dia return.

Mustapha Khalifa na im be di chairmo of Bebeji Plaza and e yan say some of im members wey bullet hit dey for Mafara hospital.

Dem dey receive treatment while dem don reach out to authorities for helep, Khalifa add.

“We still neva get in touch with di gunmen to know wetin dem want in order to release our pipo but hope say authorities go act fast.”

SP Mohammed Shehu, di Zamfara Police Command PRO confam di kidnapping of di wedding guests to BBC.

Shehu add say Police and oda security operatives dey do all dia best to track di kidnapped pipo and arrest di ‘bad guys

Wia dis foto come from, Khalifa Shehu

Dem kill pipo for Benue

Dis be area for Ojigo ward inside Okpokwu Local goment area of di northcentral state.

Chairperson of di local goment area, Amina Audu confam di incident to BBC Pidgin.

She say di gunmen wey come in dia numbers and attack di pipo and burn down dia houses.

Audu say di incident happun early momo for Sunday morning and di pipo wey dem attack na youths.

She explain give say for January some herders enta di village and eat dia crops.

Di villagers attack di herders and kill two of dem and di herder for repraisal attack, kill one pesin, she add.

Di chairman say she come decide to call meeting and ensure say dey two group stop di hostility and dem think day di whole wahala don finish before dis recent attack.

Di Benue Police command don confam di incident.

Police PRO, Catherine Anene say dem don deploy security to di area to help di pipo in di community.

Some uncomfirmed reports also tok about kidnapping for Abia state inside southeast Nigeria and farmers also kidnapped on dia way to farm for Ondo.

But police neva confirm both di Abia and Ondo state incidents.

For Benue state wey dey central Nigeria, gunmen kill at least nine pipo for Igama community.

Wia dis foto come from, NRC

Kidnapping in Nigeria

Lately, from di kidnapping of di Primate of di Methodist Church of Nigeria for Abia to di seizing of two Catholic priest for one church inside Katsina state and oda unreported cases, tiff-tiff of humans dey threaten security across Nigeria.

On Monday, March 28, gunmen attack one train traveling from Abuja to Kaduna. Dem kill at least seven people, injuring many odas and kidnap some, while di rest dey miss.

One of di most fearful threats for families inside Nigeria nowadays na di frequent kidnapping of pipo, including schoolchildren from dia classrooms and boarding houses.

More than 1,000 students don dey kidnapped from dia schools since December 2020, many only released afta aft payment of randsom wey cost upto thousands of dollars.

Some of di kidnappers dey commonly referred to as "bandits" in Nigeria.

Dis ones dey raid villages, kidnap civilians and burn down houses.

Attacks by bandits don force thousands of pipo to even flee dia homes and seek shelter in oda parts of di kontri.

From north to south to west, east to north na thousands of pipo lives don lost across Nigeria sake of kidnappings since 2012.

And attacks still dey go on.

Hundreds of schools up north don dey closed following abductions at schools inside Zamfara and Niger state, wia children dem sieze as young as three years old.

By every indication, Nigeria lucrative kidnapping industry dey boom - e dey expanding into previously safe areas.

And di mata don dey look like say e dey beyond di control of di kontri military and security forces.

E don pose a real threat to trade and education, as well as di kontri farming communities.

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

President Buhari renew commitment to security

During im Democracy Day broadcast on Sunday, President Buhari say im dey work hard to address security challenges.

E say 2023 elections go dey secured“I ask citizens to support and cooperate with security agency.”

Di Nigerian leader also ask everybody to put victims of terrorism in dia prayers.

“I and security agencies dey do everything to free pipo wey dey in captivity and we no go stop until dem dey free”.

Im also say dem don upgrade cyber securities to catch criminals.