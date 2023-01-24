Seven pipo die for second California shooting in three days

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters Wetin we call dis foto, Di arrest of di suspect for di Half Moon Bay shootings

one hour wey don pass

One gunman don kill seven pipo before Police arrest am for California on Monday, just two days afta one shooting kill eleven pipo for one popular dance hall.

Di latest attacks happun for two separate locations for di coastal city of Half Moon Bay, about 30 miles (50 km) south of San Francisco.

Dem identify di attacker as 67-year-old Zhao Chunli, one local resident.

Dis dey come as di state dey mourn di deaths for majority-Asian Monterey Park during celebrations for di Lunar New Year.

News camera bin film di suspect on Monday wen im dey handover imsef to di San Mateo County Sheriff's Office about two hours afta di attack.

Wia dis foto come from, Police handout/CBS Wetin we call dis foto, Zhao Chunli, inside driver's licence photo wey no get date

Dem discover di first four victims for one mushroom farm around 14:22 local time (00:22GMT), while dem see di oda three later for one nearby trucking business.

Investigators neva provided any reason for dis attack yet.

San Mateo County Sheriff Christina Corpustok for news conference say dem arrest di suspect afta im drive imsef to one local police station around 16:40.

Im bin dey wit one semi-automatic pistol wey be like wetin im use for di attack, and im dey currently "co-operate" wit police, she tok.

Mrs Corpus add say dem dey treat di eighth victim for hospital wey dey in critical condition."Dis kind of shooting dey horrific," she tok. "Na tragedy we dey hear about too many times now, but today e hit home hia for San Mateo County.

"For news conference, di sheriff also confam say witnesses include children wey just comot from school recently wey dey live for di rural property."For children to witness dis dey unspeakable," she tok.

California Govnor Gavin Newsom tweet say im bin go "di hospital to meet wit victims of di mass shooting wen dem drag am go corner to brief am about anoda shooting."Dis time in Half Moon Bay.

Tragedy upon tragedy."Half Moon Bay Council member Debbie Ruddock tell NBC say di victims na Chinese farmworkers.