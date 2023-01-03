Ghana new Covid-19 restrictions on China plus oda travellers after new outbreak

Wia dis foto come from, GACL/Facebook

45 minutes wey don pass

Ghana announce new COVID-19 restrictions on Chinese travelers wey dey enter de country.

Dis be after the China record outbreaks of de virus wey cause other countries like UK, US, Australia, Canada den others introduce new Covid-19 protocols on Chinese nationals.

Ghana Airports Company Limited (GACL) announce say effective January 6, 2023 de new protocols go take effect.

Inside statement wey dem release, Ghanaian authorities say passengers from China for produce valid negative Covid-19 PCR test results wey dem take 48 hours before dia departure from de country.

Meanwhile, all person who dey arrive in Ghana (citizens, residents, and visitors) who get full vaccination no go go through any form of testing either before dem board from originating country or on arrival in Ghana except for passengers who dey come from China.

Wia dis foto come from, GACL

Airlines go pay $3500 fine for breaking China Covid-19 protocol

Ghana also announce some punishment to airlines wey go break de new protocol.

“Airlines wey go bring passengers to Kotoka International Airport wey no get full vaccination or passengers who dey come from China without valid negative Covid-19 PCR test results 48 hours prior to dia departure go face surcharge of $3500” de statement add.

Protocol wey affect oda passengers

Compulsory wearing of nose masks

Dem announce compulsory wearing of nose mask to all passengers who dey enter de country as part of Covid-19 protocols.

Apart from Ghana, other countries also place different levels of Covid-19 protocols on Chinese travellers.

United States

US dey impose mandatory COVID-19 tests on travellers from China starting from January 5.

All air passengers from age and above for produce negative test result not more than two days before departure from China, Hong Kong or Macau.

De Centers for Disease Control and Prevention also add say US citizens go reconsider travel to China, Hong Kong and Macau.

France

Effective January 1, 2023 France announce say travellers from China for produce negative COVID test result less than 48 hours before departure.

Dem also dey do random PCR COVID tests on arrival on some travellers from China as part of checks to stop de virus from entering de country.

Canada

Canadian officials announce say Air travellers to Canada from China for show negative COVID-19 test not more than two days before dia departure from China into Canada.

Morocco

Another African country wey place new Covid-19 protocol be Morocco.