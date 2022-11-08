Wetin be Fentanyl wey NDLEA say bad pipo want carry enta Nigerian market?

Wia dis foto come from, NDLEA Wetin we call dis foto, NDLEA say bad pipo wan introduce Fentanyl to Nigerian market

26 minutes wey don pass

Di National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA don ask parents, and oda stakeholders to spread awareness among loved ones about one hard drug wey some cartel want introduce to Nigerian market.

NDLEA tok tok pesin Femi Babafemi for inside statement , say di drug enforcement join bodi don uncover di plans by some bad pipo wey dey try introduce one lethal synthetic opioid, Fentanyl, which is 100 times stronger than Tramadol to di public.

Dem also warn say di drug wey di manufacturing no dey pure fit cause mass casualty among di youth population wey be di target of di cartels.

Di anti-narcotics agency for di statement add say every step suppose dey taken so dem go fit sure say di drug wey currently dey responsible for over 70% overdose deaths and also be di major contributor to fatal and nonfatal overdoses for di US no dey allow to circulate for Nigeria.

Dis na sake of im lethality and di current drug abuse commoness of 14.4% inside di kontri.

“We no dey unaware of desperate efforts by some drug cartels to introduce to di Nigerian market, Fentanyl, wey be say according to di CDC, bi 80 times as potent as morphine and 100 times more potent dan heroin”.

How you fit sabi Fentanyl

NDLEA tok say Fentanyl fit dey either for liquid or powder form and/or wit labels wey go mislead pipo to target our youth population. Dis dem fit also mix wit oda prescription drugs”,

Di illegally manufactured fentanyl for liquid form fit come as nasal sprays, eye drops, or small candies.

“Sake of dis, parents and oda stakeholders dey advised to dey vigilant, alert and warn dia pikins make dem no attempt to do experiment wit dis illegal substance, NDLEA add.

Wetin Fentanyl dey cause for body

BBC Pidgin ask Sabi pesin about wetin Fentanyl dey cause for body.

Public health expert Bruce Ibiso wey dey practice for Rivers state South-South Nigeria tok say Fentanyl be very strong pain killer.

E say na only expert dey use am “e dey very controlled and no suppose dey for public”, Oga Bruce Ibiso tok.

Di reason be say na sabi pipo wey be anaesthsiologist dey fit use am for patient when dem wan do surgery or put some kind patient to sleep.

E add say, some bad pipo don dey try abuse di drug like how dem abuse tramadol and and some cough syrup wey get codeine sake of di effect for body.

E say di effect be say e dey make pesin feel high and also get one euphoric feeling wey anybody wey use am dey get.

E say e never use am for any patient before.

Di symptoms wey you go see when pesin expose to fentanyl and/or overdose be

Pinpoint pupils

To dey fall asleep

Lose consciousness,

Slow and shallow breathing,

Choking or gurgling sounds,

Limp body, and pale, blue, or cold skin”, di NDLEA tok.

Facts wey you need to know about Fentanyl

According to di Centre for Disease Control Fentanyl synthetic be opioid wey dey up to 50 times stronger dan heroin and 100 times stronger dan morphine.

E be major contributor to fatal and nonfatal overdoses for di U.S.

E get two types of fentanyl: pharmaceutical fentanyl and illicitly manufactured fentanyl.

Both dey considered as synthetic opioids. Pharmaceutical fentanyl dey prescribed by doctors to treat severe pain, especially afta surgery and for advanced-stage cancer.

Dem say di most recent cases of fentanyl-related overdose dey linked to illicitly manufactured fentanyl.

Dis one dey distributed through illegal drug markets for im heroin-like effect.

Dem dey often add am to oda drugs sake of im extreme potency, wey make am cheaper, more powerful, more addictive, and more dangerous.

How to sabi Illegally manufactured Fentanyl

Di centre for disease control say Illegaly manufactured fentanyl (IMF) dey available for drug market for different forms, including liquid and powder.

Powdered fentanyl look just like many oda drugs.

Dem dey commonly mix am wit drugs like heroin, cocaine, and methamphetamine and make am into pills wey dem go make to resemble oda prescription opioids.

Fentanyl-laced drugs dey extremely dangerous, and many pipo fit dey unaware say dia drugs dey laced wit fentanyl.

For liquid form, IMF fit dey inside nasal sprays, eye drops, and to drop am ontop paper or small candies. CDC tok.