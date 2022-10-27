Wetin happun to APC Rivers state for 2019 fit repeat imsef for 2023?

Wia dis foto come from, Tonye Cole/Instagram

Di Federal High Court for Port Harcourt, Rivers state don nullify all di primary elections wey di All Progressives Congress, APC conduct for Rivers State over di unlawful exclusion of some members of di party as delegates to di primaries.

One George Orlu and four odas wey claim say dem buy nomination forms for di primaries na im approach di court and ask for di cancellation of dat primaries of APC as dem allegedly exclude dem for di process.

Justice E.A. Obile for di judgment agree with di plaintiffs say true-true dem dey wrongly excluded to participate for di party primaries.

Justice Obile come rule say all those wey bin dey elected from dat primary dey nullified and no go dey recognized as candidates for di 2023 general elections.

Wetin we call dis foto, Federa High Court don nullify di primaries wey bring all di candidates for Rivers APC for di 2023 general elections

Wetin APC dey plan to do next?

APC for Rivers State don tell dia members to dey calm in di face of di judgement wey nullify all di candidates as dem go go on appeal.

For statement wey di tok-tok pesin for di Tonye Cole gubernatorial campaign Council Sogbeye Eli sign, dem say di judge agree with di plaintiffs despite di evidence dey provide wey show say di plaintiffs no be members of di APC.

E say di party don immediately begin di process of appeal and so dem dey confident say di Appeal Court go do justice to dia case in accordance with di law and judicial precedents to restore dia candidates back on do ballot.

Wia dis foto come from, Tonye Cole Wetin we call dis foto, Tonye Cole and im deputy Innocent Barikor

Wetin happun to Rivers APC for 2019 fit repeat imsef for 2023?

Di recent development dey bring to mind wetin happen to Rivers APC wey make dem no participate for di 2019 general elections for di state as similar events and judgement stop dem from di polls as di court order Independent National Electoral Commission INEC not to allow any candidate of di APC to participate for di elections.

Dat year, di two factions wey bin dey di APC bin conduct two separate primaries wey produce two sets of candidates.

Di factions wey dey loyal to former Minister of Transportation Chibuike Amaechi bin do indirect primaries wia Tonye Cole emerge as di govnorship candidate.

Na so di faction wey dey loyal to Sen. Magnus Abe also do direct primaries wey produce Sen. Abe as di govnorship candidate too.

Dis case reach di Appeal and Supreme Court and dem cancel all di primaries wey each faction do say dem no follow di electoral act and abuse court processes.

For February 2019, di Supreme Court stop di ruling APC party from contesting di 2019 elections for Rivers State.

Supreme Court pass di judgement afta Court of Appeal bin don give ruling for INEC to ban Rivers APC candidates from contesting di elections.

Di Court of Appeal on 4th February give wetin dem call stay of execution ontop di judgement of di Federal High Court (FHC) wey bin cancel all di primaries of APC for Rivers State.

Supreme Court, press hand support di judgement of Federal High Court inside Port Harcourt wey stop APC from di general elections in Rivers State.

Wit dis ruling APC no fit contest di 16 February general election for 13 House of Reps seats and 3 senate seats for Rivers State.

Di state High Court bin cancel di ticket of all di candidates of di Rivers APC on 7 January 2019.

Di court also cancel all nominations wey APC get for Rivers State as e concern di 2019 elections.

Di court make am clear say APC no go follow do govnorship, Senate, House of Representatives and House of Assembly elections during di 2019 election for Rivers State.

Even di appeal wey di APC Governorship candidate Tonye Cole and odas carry go di visiting Appeal Court Panel wey President of Court of Appeal bin set up to handle di mata no get head as di court dismiss di case say dem no fit cancel di judgement wey Justice Chiwendu Nworgu give for 10 October 2018 because say na pre-election mata wey di court don hear before so di court no fit seat against imsef for dis same mata.

Justice C.N. Uwa wey deliver di judgement on behalf of di panel say because dem file di appeal outside di time wen dem suppose file am, di appeal no get head and e dey incompetent as dem suppose don appeal and dispose di mata within 60 days afta di judgement of di lower court, so di mata dey status barred and dat one mean say di court no get right to hear am.