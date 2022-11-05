W﻿etin to know about US Midterm elections wey go happun on Tuesday

D﻿i United States go hold dia midterm elections for 8 November 2022.

Di results of di election go affect di rest of Joe Biden presidency and afta sef.

W﻿etin be di midterms and who dem dey vote?

D﻿i elections na for di Congress wey include di House of Representatives and di Senate.

D﻿is elections dey hold every two years and when e fall for di middle of di president four year term, dem dey call am midterms.

C﻿ongress dey nationwide laws. Di House dey decide which laws dem dey vote on while di Senate go come block or approve dem, confam appointments wey di president make and for rare occasion fi investigate a.

E﻿ach state get two senators wet dey sit for six year terms. Representatives dey serve for two years and dey represent smaller districts.

A﻿ll di seats for di House of representatives dey up for dis election for November and na one-third of Senate dey compete.

S﻿everal major states dey follow do govnorship election and well as local officials.

W﻿ho fit win?

D﻿i Democratic Party don hold majority for both di House and di Senate for di past two years. E epp President Joe Biden pass di llaws wey im wan pass.

B﻿ut di Democrats dey hold dat lead by tintini margin wey make di contest tight. Polling show say Republicans fit take di House but Democrats fit maintain di Senate.

F﻿or di 435 HOuse seats, most dey safe by di party wey hold dem, na like 30 fit cause wahala. Areas wey dey around cities for states like Pennsylvania, California, Ohio and North Carolina go be di koko.

F﻿or di Senate, na four out of di 35 seats wey dem dey contest for fit go to either party. Dem be Nevada, Arizona, Georgia and Pennsylvania.

W﻿etin be di issues wey be koko?

F﻿or di beginning of 2022, e be like di biggest issues go be immigration, crime and di cost of living, wey for give conservative Republicans edge for votes.

B﻿ut e tumble for June wen di US Supreme Court overturn di national abortion protections wey give boost to Democrats, as na dem dey support women rights to choose and don make di koko of dia campaign.

B﻿ut as di immediate impact of di decision don dey calm down, Republicans dey tr to bend focus go inflation, immigration and violent crime.

Wetin we call dis foto, US Capitol dey front and center for midterms

W﻿etin di results go affect?

D﻿em dey use midterms judge how di president do, and di party wey dey White House dey lose seats. Dis na wetin go worry President Biden as im approval rating among voters don dey under 50% since August.

I﻿f di Democrats fit hang on, President Biden go fit continue with im plans for climate change, expand goment run healthcare programmes, protect abortion rights and tighten gun control.

I﻿f di Republican take control of either of di chamber, dem fit match brake on dat agenda.

D﻿em go fit also control investigatory committees wey fit end inquiry into di 6 January 2021 on US Capitol by former President Donald Trump supporters even though dem suppose finish dat work by di end of di year.

D﻿em fit start new investigate into tins like, JOe Biden pikin Chinese business dealings or di sudden withdrawal if US troops comot Afghanistan.

E﻿ go dey harder for oga Biden to make new appointments like to di US Supreme Court, foreign policy, especially help to Ukraine as dem dey fight Russian invasion.

L﻿ike dat too, Biden fit use im veto power block conservative laws on abortion, immigration and taxes.

D﻿is mean say governance go jam hold up till di next presidential and congressional elections.

H﻿ow dis election go affect di 2024 presidential race?

D﻿i midterms fit allow us peep who fit run as Republican presidential candidate for 2024.

I﻿f di candidates wey oga Trump dey support do badly, e dey more likely not to get backing by di Republican party to run again. For Florida and Texas, Republican govnors Ron DeSantis and Greg Abbott dey hope for re-election so e go ginger dia bid for di White House.