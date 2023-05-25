'We sacrifice am to save Ghana' - popular TikTok couple wey allegedly kill dia son chop arrest

Wia dis foto come from, @Godpapathegreatest/Tiktok Wetin we call dis foto, Police arrest Ghana sensational tiktok couple on top accuse say dem kill dia son

one hour wey don pass

Ghana police don arrest one couple, dem suspect to dey mentally ill, for di city of Tema afta dem allegedly kill dia son.

Di couple wey dey popular on TikTok and wey go by di name, Godpapa The Greatest and Empress Lupita bin tok for one local media interview say dem sacrifice di child because dem believe say e dey possessed by evil spirit and wen e grow up e go engage in criminal activities.

According to di mother of di children, Empress Lupita for di interview, she say her husband don see di future of di boy say e go turn to demon wey go grow up born oda demons and e fit destroy Ghana if dem allow am live. So, dem reason say di right thing to do na to sacrifice am to save di kontri.

One viral audio of one of dia pikin wey be 8-year-old bin claim say dia parents dey maltreat dem and dey use shit prepare soup for dem.

Di child don since run comot from im parent place and now dey live wit relatives.

Di social media sensation, Godpapa the Greatest wey im real name na Daniel Chayah na pastor before-before. Im be di founder of True Freedom Chapel but now don convert im church into farm because di couple say Christianity no bring dem di happiness and di freedom dem desire.

Tori also allege say im bin threaten to burn down di house of im relatives wey tok about dia conduct on social media.

Tori pipo for Kofi TV bin interview di couple, im mama and im sister wey confam say e be pastor before e turn to anoda tin.

Anoda pastor, Gideon C Boateng wey chook mouth for di mata say wetin im bin observe for Daniel Chayah old Facebook page na say e chook eye into apocalyptic teachings and Mysticism.

E add say e also dey follow teachings wey dey teach extremism plus e also begin question di authority of di Bible.

"Also di woman wey e marry no help im Christian faith as she confess say she be street girl" Pastor Boateng tok say im dat na wetin affect im Christian faith.

Di couple be Ghana online sensation for TikTok. Dia account show contents of how dem dey smoke, dress like herbalist, and do some things wey pipo see as wetin no follow.

Speculations bin dey about di couple mental health but police say dem dey investigate dia claims.

Some Ghanaians don dey react on social media since di couple arrest, dem say di couple go now face the full wrath of di law for di crime dem commit and for di way dem abuse dia children.

Odas say di couple get mental challenge and dem need help.

Dis no be di first time tori like dis dey happun.

Recently, tori comot say one Kenyan woman kill and chop parts of her two-year-old daughter.

Police for Kitengela, Kenya bin arraign Olivia Kaserran ontop di murder of her own child but she no take plea as di investigating officer appeal to di court to allow dem detain her for police custody for 13 days pending di conclusion of investigations. Di court grant dem 10 days.

For one exclusive interview wit tori pipo for Nation on Monday before dem carry her comot inside handcuffs to Kitengela Police Station, Ms Kaserran say she attack her own child because she hate herself and say she don suffer a lot. She no tok much on di nature of her suffering.