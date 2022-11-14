Ghana Black Stars final 26-man squad for Qatar 2022

Wia dis foto come from, Black Stars

14 November 2022, 13:09 WAT New Informate 44 minutes wey don pass

Ghana national team coach, Otto Addo don announce en squad for de Qatar 2022 Fifa World Cup tournament.

De final list feature 26 players who go represent de West African nation in de global football tournament.

De players wey make de final selection be dis:

Manaf Nurudeen

Danlad Ibrahim

Lawrence Ati Zigi

Tariq Lamptey

Alidu Seidu

Daniel Amartey

Joseph Aidoo

Alexander Dziku

Mohammed Salisu

Baba Rahman

Gideon Mensah

Andre Ayew

Thomas Partey

Elisha Owusu

Salis Abdul Samed

Mohammed Kudus

Daniel Kofi Kyere

Daniel Barnie Afriyie

Kamal Sowah

Abdul Fatawu

Osman Bukari

Inaki Williams

Antionne Semenyo

Jordan Ayew

Kamaldeen Sulemana

D﻿ennis Odoi

De Black Stars go face Portugal, South Korea den Uruguay in Group H of de competition during group stages.

Although dem dey enta de tournament as one of de least favorites, de fans dey hope say de Black Stars go pull surprise in de tournament.

Wia dis foto come from, GFA

Key players to look out for in de Ghana squad

Ghana dey hope say dem go rely on de new additions to de national team to enrich dia side.

Star players like Inaki Williams wey dey play for Atletic Bilbao dey in de final squad, Brighton Holve and Albion star, Tariq Lamptey switch from England to represent Ghana.

Oda strong players in de EPL like midfielder Thomas Partey, defender Mohammed Salisu, fast rising star for Ajax, Mohammed Kudus who get world class quality all dey in de Ghanaian side.

Inaki Williams

Wia dis foto come from, Inaki Williams/Twitter

Top Atletico Bilbao striker, Inaki Williams en decision to represent Ghana excite more football fans de de country.

He make de announcement on en Twitter page afta months of speculation which dey link de player to Ghana ahead of de 2022 Fifa World Cup.

Coach Otto Addo out am inside en final squad for de tournament to help strengthen de striking department of de team.

Inaki Williams get en first international call up to represent Spain under-21 squad in March 2015.

Despite playing for Spain junior national team, he no make major competitive appearances in dia national team side.

In 2021 wen dem ask am about de possibility of playing for Ghana he talk say “my parents dey come from Accra, dem no born or raise me there, my culture dey here.

”But on July 5, 2022 he make u-turn on en decision to represent Ghana by wearing de Black Stars ahead of de 2022 Fifa World Cup.

“De moment come for me to find my origin within myself with Africa den Ghana” Inaki talk inside video.

Tariq Lamptey

Wia dis foto come from, GFA

Latest person to join de Black Stars be former English player, Tariq Lamptey.

Taking to de social media handles, Black Stars announce say de player make de switch from England. “E be just a matter of time...Welcome home Tariq” Black Stars social media handle talk.

Tariq Lamptey visit Ghana wit en family after de end of de 2021 English Premier League.

He talk to local media say he dey Ghana for "some sun and family time."