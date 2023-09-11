Youngest footballers wey don play for dia kontris

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Lamine Yamal play im first game for Barcelona at di age of 15 last season

one hour wey don pass

Barcelona teenager Lamine Yamal don become di youngest footballer to play for Spain.

Yamal set di record afta im come in as substitute against Georgia for dia Euro 2024 qualifying match.

At di age of just 16 years and 57 days old, im break di record im current Barca team-mate Gavi set for 2021 at di age of 17 years and 62 days.

Check out some oda male players at age 16 and under wey don play senior international football.

Wales - Harry Wilson

Wia dis foto come from, PA Wetin we call dis foto, Harry Wilson (l) make im debut for Craig Bellamy (r) last Wales match

Harry Wilson Wales play im first match for Wales before di Liverpool midfielder play for im club side.

Wilson play against Belgium for October 2013, wen im just be 16 years and 207 days old.

Im break Gareth Bale Wales record by 108 days.

Tori be say England bin wan invite Wilson, wey for fit play for dem through im grandfather, until im 87th-minute appearance off from di bench.

Im grandfather Peter Edwards win £125,000 afta im bet £50 on Wilson playing for Wales, wit odds of 2,500-1 wen im be toddler.

Wilson go den wait five years for im second cap.

Ireland - Sam Johnston

Sam Johnston, at di age of 15 years and 153 days, play for Ireland first ever international fixture, di 13-0 defeat by England for 1882.

Dat im record nobody don break am - and di Distillery forward den, wey die for 1910, still be di youngest European international.

Dat dia team, na di Irish Football Association bin dey run am, dis na before Irish independence, and dem continue to call dem Ireland until 1954 wen dem change di name to Northern Ireland.

Belfast Johnston win five caps between 1882 and 1886, e score twice. Sadly im team lose all dia five games by aggregate score of 41-5.

Norway - Martin Odegaard

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Martin Odegaard bin break record to become di youngest player for Norway top flight four months before im international debut

Stromsgodset midfielder dat time Martin Odegaard - wey now be Arsenal captain – bin make im Norway debut at di age of 15 years and 253 days, e play all 90 minutes for one August 2014 friendly match wit United Arab Emirates.

Im bin don play 14 games for im club at dat stage.

Later dat year im became di youngest player, at 15 years and 300 days, to appear for European Championship qualifier for im team victory ova Bulgaria for Oslo.

Now 24, im don win 51 caps and counting for im kontri.

Brazil - Pele

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Pele bin hot for Brazil as a teenager, e scoring on im debut as a 16-year-old against Argentina

Pele rise within one year to become ogbonge global star, di Santos forward Pele play im first match for Brazil for July 7, 1957 at di age of 16 years and nine months.

As sign of di great tins to come from am, E score dat day against Argentina for Maracana.

Pele shine for di 1958 World Cup, di 17-year-old now score hat-trick against France for di semi-finals and score twice against tournament hosts Sweden for final.

Im add two more World Cup triumphs wit di Selecao, but na Pele achievement as teenage wey be di high points of im ogbonge career.

Cameroon - Samuel Eto'o

Wia dis foto come from, Rex Features Wetin we call dis foto, Samuel Eto'o na di second youngest player to play for World Cup, at di age of 17 years and 98 days for Cameroon 1998 game against Italy

Samuel Eto'o, bin dey Real Madrid di time, wey im play im first match for Cameroon di day before im 16th birthday for 5-0 friendly defeat by Costa Rica for 1997.

Di striker, wey make im name for Barcelona, go on to be im kontri all-time top scorer, wit 56 goals in 118 caps, and now im be di president of Cameroonian Football Federation.

Argentina - Diego Maradona

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Diego Maradona first Argentina goal come for dia 3-1 win ova Scotland for Hampden Park

Diego Maradona of Argentinos Juniors bin dey 16 years and 120 days old wen im play im first match for Argentina for onr 1977 friendly against Hungary.

Im first international goal come two years later against Scotland.

Im go on to become football legend and captain im kontri to victory for di 1986 World Cup.

Maradona, wey score 34 goals in 91 caps, coach di national team from 2008 to 2010 and die for 2020.

Northern Mariana Islands - Lucas Knecht

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Lucas Knecht (l) played 11 times for Northern Mariana Islands. Dis photo na game against Nepal for 2013

Di youngest men international footballer na Lucas Knecht, im set di record at di age of 14 years and two days old.

E play for Northern Mariana Islands 9-0 East Asian Football Championship preliminary round loss to Guam on 1 April 2007.

But di Northern Mariana Islands, wey be one self-governing commonwealth of di United States, no be member of Fifa.