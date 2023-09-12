Kim don enter Russia for suspected arms discussion wit Putin

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un dey expected to meet wit president Vladimir Putin for Russia.

Di meeting between di two leaders go hold on Tuesday – tori be say Kim don land di port city of Vladivostok via rail.

Di meeting between di two leaders go happun "in coming days", afta di conclusion of di Eastern Economic Forum, di Kremlin don tok.

Kim carry top military officials follow body for dis trip. Di two kontris dey expected to finalise arms deal wey fit see Pyongyang supply weapons to fuel Russia war in Ukraine.

Di North fit in turn get di humanitarian aid wey dem don dey look for sake of di many sanctions wey di kontri dey suffer.

Dis dey come despite several warnings from di US to di North against helping to arm Russia.

Di Kremlin don tok say Russia no dey "interested" in Washington warnings and go instead focus on di interests of Pyongyang and Moscow.

"While implementing our relations wit our neighbours, including North Korea, di interests of our two kontris dey important to us, and no be warnings from Washington.

"Na di interests of our two kontris wey we go focus on," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov tok.

For early mor-mor on Tuesday Kim leave im train to meet Russian representatives wen e move enta di border station of Khasan, Reuters news agency report, citing an unnamed source.

Which kain weapons North Korea fit give Russia?

In July, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu bin pay a visit to Pyongyang as dem dey celebrate dia key anniversary.

Dat meeting be like wen pesin go shop becos dem bin give Shoigu a flashy tour of North Korea weapons.

Kim also show off North missiles including di Hwasong intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) – and Russia need a lot of dem in dia war against Ukraine.

North Korea, wey be one of di most heavily militarised kontris in di world get plenty to spare.

Di most likely weapons dem go offer Russia na bullets, shells, and even old missiles, Kim Dong-yup, a professor for di University of North Korean Studies, tell di BBC.

Di kontri get tens of millions of artillery shells and rockets, according to some estimates. Analysts believe dem no dey shake on di basis of weapons wey dey available becos di North neva fight a war since di Korean War end in 1953.

Prof Kim say handing these older munitions to Russia no go affect di defence capabilities of North Korea – for one recent military parade, dia army appear to dey armed wit new weapons.

Pyongyang firearms dey also largely based on Soviet weapons systems. Wey make North Korean munitions, to a large extent, compatible wit Russia arsenal.

Di Russian president tok for di economic forum for Vladivostok, Russian state media agency Tass report.

E say Russia dey developing weapons wit "laser, ultra-sonic and radio-frequency arms".

Putin dey tok for di Eastern Economic Forum, one annual meeting wey aim to encourage Chinese investment in Russia Far East.