W﻿etin be Alzheimer disease wey make Chris Hemsworth to take break from acting?

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Chris Hemsworth say im wan go public to increase understanding and awareness of di disease

21 November 2022, 19:14 WAT New Informate one hour wey don pass

By Steven McIntosh

Entertainment reporter

Actor Chris Hemsworth say im dey take break from acting afta e learn say e get high risk of developing Alzheimer disease.

Di Thor star make dis discovery afta im do test as part of im Disney+ documentary series Limitless.

E tell Vanity Fair say di test confam im "biggest fear" and add say e go now dey try to take "preventative steps".

Alzheimer fit trigger dementia, resulting in confusion, memory problems and communication issues.

Hemsworth learn say e get two copies of di gene ApoE4, one from im mama and one from im papa, making im dey between eight and 10 times more likely to develop di disease dan those without both copies of di gene.

About 2 to 3 per cent of di population carry two copies of di gene.

"E no dey like say dem don hand me my resignation," Hemsworth tok, but add say di news "really trigger sometin inside me to want to take some time off".

"If you look at Alzheimer prevention, di benefit of preventative step be say e dey affect di rest of your life," e tok.

"Na all about sleep management, stress management, nutrition, movement, fitness."

"Na all kind of di same tools wey pipo need to applied in a consistent way."

Di Limitless series make Hemsworth test im body and look for ways to live longer and healthier.

E explain say dem neva diagnose am with Alzheimer disease, but dem don warn am of di heightened risk.

"No be pre-deterministic gene, but na strong indication," e tok. "Ten years ago, I tink say pipo dey look am more as determinant."

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Chris Hemsworth appear for Netflix movie Spiderhead earlier dis year and go appear for di forthcoming Mad Max film Furiosa

Hemsworth say di original plan for di series for make am receive all im genetic test results live to camera - but series creator Darren Aronofsky tell am privately once dem get di results.

Later, dem give di Marvel star di option of removing any references to Alzheimer from di show, but e decide to include im genetic risk of Alzheimer to improve awareness and understanding.

"My concern na say I just no want to manipulate am and over-dramatise am, and make am into somthing to generate pity or whatever for entertainment," e tok.

Hemsworth also confam give di magazine say dem dey currently treat im grandfather for Alzheimer's.

Pipo go soon see di actor for George Miller forthcoming Mad Max sequel Furiosa, wey dem finish filming earlier dis month.

Di 39-year-old tok say im go take a break from acting afta finishing di publicity tour for Limitless, along with im oda contracted work.

E go come go home to Byron Bay for Australia to spend time with im partner, actor Elsa Pataky, and dia three children.

W﻿etin be Alzheimer disease ?

Wia dis foto come from, SPL

Mayo clinic describe Alzheimer disease as progressive neurologic disorder wey dey cause di brain to shrink (atrophy) and brain cells to die.

According to di UK National Health Service, NHS, Alzheimer disease na di most common cause of dementia for di UK.

Dementia na di name for a group of symptoms wey dey associated with ongoing decline of brain functioning.

E fit affect memory, thinking skills, behavioural and social skills wey dey affect pesin ability to function independently oda mental abilities.

Cause of Alzheimer disease

Di NHS say di exact cause of Alzheimer disease no dey fully understood yet.

Although dem believe say some number of tins fit increase pesin risk of developing di condition.

And im include:

Increasing age

Family history of di condition

Untreated depression, although depression fit also be one of di symptoms of Alzheimer disease.

Lifestyle factors and conditions wey dey associated with cardiovascular disease.

Signs of Alzheimer disease

Alzheimer disease na progressive condition, wey mean say di symptoms dey develop gradually over many years and eventually become more serious, NHS tok.

E dey affect multiple brain functions.

Di first sign of Alzheimer disease na usually minor memory problems.

For example, e fit be forgetting about recent conversations or events, and forgetting di names of places and objects.

As di condition develop, memory problems go become more serious and further symptoms fit develop, like:

Confusion, disorientation and getting lost for familiar places

Difficulty in planning or making decisions

Problems with speech and language

Problems moving around without assistance or performing self-care tasks

Personality changes, like becoming aggressive, demanding and suspicious of odas

Hallucination (seeing or hearing tins wey no dey dia) and delusions (believing tins wey no dey true)