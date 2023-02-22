Ghanaians call for calm as chieftaincy dispute for Bawku start dey cause fear and panic

Wia dis foto come from, Ghana Armed Forces

one hour wey don pass

Calls start dey intensify for govment to resolve chieftaincy dispute for Bawku, North East Ghana.

De people of Mamprugu and Kusasi for de Bawku region now get two separate chiefs who dey rule over de land.

De latest confusion start when de Mamprugu people install new chief despite say another existing chief from de Kusasi tribe dey rule over Bawku.

Some residents start dey flee de conflict zones, nurses and public servants dey try leave de area sake of de violent threats, occasional shootings dem dey hear in de region.

Ghana govment declare de newly installed chief as illegal, but de people of Mamprugu caution govment to stay away from dia tradition.

According to de Mamprugu Traditional Council, “we no dey share our tradition wey dey select and enskin chief for de good people of Bawku with any govment of group of individuals.”

“We notice wit concern de politicians dey interfere over de years. Chieftaincy matters be de preserve of traditional authorities, all govment and state authorities go fit mediate” de Mamprugu traditional council talk.

Den issue dis statement after dem clash with soldiers, further prevent dem from arresting dia newly installed chief, Naa Bohugu Mahami Abdulai Sherigah II, who dem install as new chief around February 15 dis year.

De tensions result in de death of some people in de last few weeks, something analysts say go fit become worse.

'Treat Bawku conflict like National crisis' - Security analyst

Security analyst for Kofi Annan International Peacekeeping Training Centre, Professor Kwesi Aning dey call on govment to treat de ongoing Bawku conflict like national crisis.

“Dis no be Bawku crisis again, dis be Ghana crisis…Some people dey exploit de insecurity through trafficking networks..” he explain.

“If dis new chief enter Bawku, no amount of military force go fit stop de anger and violence between Kusasi and de Mamprusi” Dr Aning add.

Background to de dispute

De chieftaincy dispute dey date back to colonial era, but what trigger am recently be de installation Overlord of Mamprugu as de new Bawku Naba despite say govment dey recognize Naba Asigri Abugrago Azoka II as legitimate ruler.

But de action of Nayiri, who be de kingmaker for Bawku, Mamprugu den other parts of northeast Ghana who install new chief dey show disregard for de current Bawku chief.

E be sake of dis tension escalate in de region, leading to de death of some community members.

Govment of Ghana issue statement to condemn de installation of new chief for Bawku.