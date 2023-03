Who go join Chelsea, Bayern, Benfica and Milan for Champions League Quarter-finals?

Four teams don qualify for di Champions League round of 16 stage dis season.

Chelsea, Benfica, Bayern and Milan na di teams wey go through last week.

Dis week four more teams go book dia place for di last eight.

Dem go comfam dia place for di competition afta dem play di second leg of dia round of 16 match on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Champions League quarter-final teams

Qualified teams

Bayern (GER)

Benfica (POR)

Chelsea (ENG)

Milan (ITA)

Teams wey fit qualify

Leipzig (GER) vs Man City (ENG)

Inter (ITA) vs Porto (POR)

Liverpool (ENG) vs Real Madrid (ESP)

Frankfurt (GER) vs Napoli (ITA)

When be di quarter-final draw?

Di draw for di quarter-finals of di Champions League go take place on Friday 17 March by 12pm West African Time.

Na den all di eight teams wey qualify go know who dem go play for di quarterfinals

See di dates for di final three rounds of di 2022/23 Champions League:

Quarter-finals: 11, 12, 18, 19 April 2023

Semi-finals: 9, 10, 16, 17 May 2023

Final: 10 June 2023

2022/23 Champions League top scorers

8 Mohamed Salah (Liverpool)

7 Kylian Mbappé (Paris)

6 Vinícius Júnior (Real Madrid)

6 João Mário (Benfica)

5 Erling Haaland (Man City)

5 Robert Lewandowski (Barcelona)

5 Mehdi Taremi (Porto)

5 Rafa Silva (Benfica)

4 Jude Bellingham (Dortmund)

4 Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting (Bayern)

4 Olivier Giroud (Milan)

4 Mohammed Kudus (Ajax)

4 Lionel Messi (Paris)

4 Darwin Núñez (Liverpool)

4 Giacomo Raspadori (Napoli)

4 Leroy Sané (Bayern)