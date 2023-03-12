Family confam death of 28-year-old South African rapper

24 minutes wey don pass

South African rapper Costantinos Tsobanoglou alias Costa Titch don die at di age of 28-year-old.

Di family confam im death on im verified Facebook account.

Although di family no tok di cause of im death, however, reports tok say di singer die on Saturday as e dey perform for one Music Festival for Johannesburg.

Also one video wey dey go viral for social media and wey many tori pipo dey quote show as Costa Titch bin fall for stage as e dey perform, pipo rush carry am up and e continue to dey sing. But e later fall again and dem carry am comot di stage.

Di family thank all those wey dey present during im last hours for earth and request for time to make sense of dis tragedy wey befall dem.

“Death don tragically knock on our door. E don rob us if our beloved son, brother and grandson, Costantinos Tsobanoglou, wey South Africa don come to love and idolize under im stage name Costa Titch.

“Na wit deep pain we see ourselves dey acknowledge im passing at dis time,” di statement read.

Plenty of im fans and colleagues dey mourn im death.

Di singer just click one contract wit Konvict Culture, ogbonge musical Akon record label company.

Im death dey come few weeks afta di death of ogbonge South African rapper, Kierman Forbes wey pipo sabi as AKA, wey unknown gunmen shoot outside one restaurant for Durban.

South African Police Service (SAPS) still dey investigate di case.

Costa Titch and AKA bin collabo on one song - Super Soft.

Costa Titch profile

Dem born Costantinos Tsobanoglou na South African rapper, dancer and songwriter.

Dem born an for September 10, 1995 for Nelspruit, Mpumalanga for South Africa.

E enta limelight wit im hit song Activate.

Costa Titch move go Johannesburg for 2014 afta e finish im tertiary education to pursue career for entertainment.

Although e enta di entertainment industry wen e still small, e start im career as a dancer wit di New Age dance crew.

E later begin do rap music and don collabo wit plenty popular rappers for di kontri, including Cassper Nyovest.

After di release of im song Activate perform well. Im level of influence among oda South African artists grow sake of e use of Isizulu lines for im performances.

Costa dey among di pioneer of African trap music don influence may oda artistes to copy im style.

E recently perform for di DSTV Mzansi Viewers Choice Awards wit DJ Cleo, Phantom Steeze, plus di Eskhaleni team.

Costa don drop some hit songs and albums wey include Nkalakatha, Phezulu , Stimela, Instincts, We Alert, Fallen kings, among odas.

Im hit song "Activate and Big Flexa" catapult am into fame.

Plenty of im fans and family dey mourn im death.